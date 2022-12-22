Menu
Accenture NZ charges past $200M revenue mark after Zag buyout

Accenture NZ charges past $200M revenue mark after Zag buyout

Supercharged Accenture NZ makes hay after key Zag acquisition.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Nick Mulcahy (Accenture NZ managing director)

Nick Mulcahy (Accenture NZ managing director)

Credit: Supplied

Accenture NZ cracked $200 million in revenue for the year to 31 August 2021, up from $120.8 million in 2021 and $66.7 million in 2020.

Pre-tax profit lifted from $2.9 million to $7 million off $202.1 million in revenue after the company's first full year of owning SAP specialist Zag, which it bought effective of 5 October 2020.

The Australian Financial Review reported the deal to be valued at A$45 million, however, Accenture NZ's 2021 accounts indicate the price paid was a shade lower at NZ$39.8 million, including $20 million of goodwill.

Zag's primary focus was on providing SAP consulting, development, support, testing and cloud migration services.

Employee expenses at Accenture NZ increased from $53.2 million to $82.6 million during the 2022 financial year while purchases of consulting services also increased from $31.7 million to $56 million.

Incomes taxes increased, from $610,000 in 2021 to $4.1 million, leaving a net profit of $2.9 million, up from $2.3 million.

The vast bulk of Accenture NZ's revenues came from consulting, however resale revenues increased from $1.6 million to $5.1 million.

Accenture NZ's consulting and outsourcing revenues both grew strongly: consulting from $102.7 million to $160.7 million, and outsourcing from $10.3 million to $25.4 million.

Last September, Accenture NZ also launched a dedicated local Microsoft practice ahead of the opening of a new local Microsoft datacentre region.

“This is a big development for us and, indeed, technology consulting services in New Zealand," said Accenture's then head of technology for New Zealand, Nick Mulcahy, who is now managing director.

New Zealand organisations would benefit from Accenture's global expertise and strategic partnership with Microsoft as well as the success of Accenture’s Australian Microsoft business group, he said. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags accentureZagSoltiansSAP consulting

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 