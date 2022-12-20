Menu
Assurity Consulting appoints new leaders, overhauls service strategy

Lens of "human centred design" applied to customer engagements, CEO says.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Steve Mitchell (Assurity Consulting)

Quality assurance and business analysis company Assurity Consulting has unveiled a new service strategy, leadership team and brand refresh.

The new service strategy was influenced by the 2022 "Aotearoa’s Digital Priorities" report, produced by the Telecommunications User Association of New Zealand, which showed the country falling behind on digital economic performance.

That report placed New Zealand 42nd overall in the world for technology access, Assurity Consulting CEO Stephen Mitchell said.

“It is our mission, through every engagement, to steadily move upwards not only through the effective use of technology but also through better quality,” he said.

The new service strategy addresses executives such as CMOs, COOs, CIOs and CDOs at, or before, the inception of a project to define outcomes and business value creation as well as project teams where execution would take place, Mitchell said. 

This built confidence that deliverables met the end-user expectations, thereby reducing risk.

Best known as one of the key partners in Inland Revenue's under budget, $1.6 billion transformation programme, Assurity also helped redesign a building for AgResearch to better suit scientists among other engagements.

Assurity Consulting helped achieve better ways of working through technology and through a lens of human centred design, Mitchell said.

“Organisations in New Zealand are adopting a digital-first approach and doubling down on their technology investments post-pandemic as they seek improved productivity in the midst of a skills crunch,” he said.

In addition to the new go-to-market strategy and brand refresh, Assurity had also appointed three new members to its leadership team: Russell Ewart, Ben Walsh, and Justine Denize. They now lead the company's test and assurance, value and innovation, and delivery practices respectively.

From its offices in Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch, Assurity has grown to a team of 150 consultants.

It also developed an automated software testing solution, Assurity Cloud, which is now used by multiple local organisations, driving down the cost and accessibility of software quality assurance.

Mitchell was appointed chief executive last October after co-founders Garth Hamilton and Darren McTigue refocused on their board roles.


