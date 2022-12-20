Menu
Digital Island gains AWS service delivery for Amazon Connect designation

Work to stand up a national COVID-19 case investigation service recognised.

Leon Sheehan (Digital Island)

Spark-owned cloud communication unit Digital Island has achieved Amazon Web Services' service delivery designation for Amazon Connect.

The designation recognised Digital Island followed best practices, demonstrated technical proficiency and achieved proven success delivering AWS' omnichannel cloud contact centre service to end customers.

This included the bespoke deployment of Amazon Connect for customer Reach Aotearoa, an independent provider of public sector research and telehealth services, which partnered with Digital Island to stand up a national COVID-19 case investigation service within seven days.

“Enabled by sophisticated communication systems, our 1500 call agents were a critical part of New Zealand’s pandemic response, supporting the wellbeing of more than one million New Zealanders,” said Reach general manager Neil Tee.

To support the integration and deployment of its solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery programme to help customers identify consulting partners with deep experience delivering specific services. 

“We are a passionate team supporting New Zealand companies to achieve their technology aspirations, through the cloud services that AWS provides," said Leon Sheehan, CEO of Digital Island.


