Menu
Manawatu District Council looks to replace aged Ozone ERP system

Manawatu District Council looks to replace aged Ozone ERP system

Council favours established providers of workflow-based solutions.

By Rob O'Neill By Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Google

Manawatū District Council is heading to market to replace its current, end-of-life Ozone ERP platform with a new high-availability system. 

Ozone delivers many of the regulatory services provided to Feilding-based Manawatū District Council's (MDC) community and supports the corporate functions of the organisation. 

"Through this request for information (RFI) process we are looking to gain an up to date view of what the market can provide, and use that information to further explore whether to undertake a formal tender process in 2023 for the replacement of our current ERP," a notice published this week said.

Among the council's requirements is that staff and residents receive a superior online service from any device and workflow-based tools that deliver financial, regulatory, CRM as well as integration with the council's other platforms, such as RAMM and SharePoint.

Vendors of products that don’t currently have a presence in the New Zealand local government ERP space or a local support structure need not apply.

Ozone was developed by Tauranga-based Origen in the 1990s and had fifteen local government ERP customers when Datacom inked a cheque for the company in 2014. 

The purchase price was $4.8 million plus a further $1.8 million if Origen's former owner, Roy Simpson, remained a Datacom employee for two more years, which he appears to have done.

Subsequently, however, Datacom found the software could not be "cloudified" or adjusted to meet new local government requirements and embarked on developing a new platform, now known as Datascape.

Established players among NZ district councils include Datacom with Datascape, SAP, TechnologyOne and Civica among others. US-based Infor has gained traction with several regional councils and council controlled organisations.

MDC has been using Ozone since 2009, however, it no longer provided the ability to continuously transform the way the organisation operated and to improve user experience, the RFI said.

The council's  ICT roadmap over the past five years introduced strong workflow-based technologies and solutions that had greatly improved MDC’s ability to self-serve, deliver solutions faster and meet information management compliance requirements.

"This has created a level of expectation from MDC staff that all new solutions adhere to this approach," the notice said.

The council was also is seeking to align itself with the Department of Internal Affairs' "cloud-first" principle to minimise the risk of service downtime.

The deadline for RFI responses is 2 February 2023.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DatacomTechnologyOnecivicalocal governmentOzoneDatascape

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 