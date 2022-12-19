Menu
SvelteKit 1.0 framework arrives for production-grade web dev

SvelteKit 1.0 framework arrives for production-grade web dev

Milestone release makes SvelteKit the recommended way to build all Svelte applications, the Svelte team said.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments

SvelteKit, a framework for building full-stack web applications using the Svelte UI component framework, has reached 1.0 status.

Unveiled December 14, the milestone release makes SvelteKit the recommended way to build all Svelte applications, the Svelte development team said. 

Svelte team members said Svelte makes it easier to build user interfaces than working with the DOM directly. Svelte's approach differs from frameworks such as Vue and React in that work usually done in the browser is shifted to a compile step on the server when building an app.

SvelteKit defaults to client-side navigation after the initial server-rendered page load, enabling faster page transitions, state that persists between pages, and less data usage. 

SvelteKit also avoids rerunning third-party scripts like analytics on every page load. 

Also, developers can use one language instead of having two tightly coupled apps, one to generate HTML and one to handle client-side interaction. 

Because SvelteKit runs wherever JavaScript runs, developers can deploy an app as a traditional Node.js server or by using serverless functions.

To get started, developers can visit the docs and an interactive tutorial

Developers, the Svelte team said, can build apps with personalised data without performance-hindering, layout-shifting effects of fetching from the browser after page loads. 

SvelteKit allows a page being viewed to be prerendered while the REPL is rendered with dynamic data. Switching between the two uses a single line of code. Apps built with this approach are called transitional apps.

While the SvelteKit CLI needs Node.js installed locally, the framework itself has no dependencies on any platform. 

SvelteKit leverages the Vite build tool, with out-of-the-box support for hot module reloading and TypeScript.

 When starting a SvelteKit project, developers will be asked if they want to add TypeScript, ESLint for code analysis, Prettier for code formatting, Playwright for browser tests, and Vitest for unit tests. 

If an entire app is suitable for prerendering or is a single-page app, developers can use adapter-static to turn SvelteKit into a static site generator for any web server including GitHub Pages.

Looking forward, the Svelte technology roadmap includes capabilities such as incremental static generation, granular control over the deployment region and runtime, and image optimization.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 