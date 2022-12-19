Menu
Low-code DevOps Centre aims to ease app development on Salesforce

Low-code DevOps Centre aims to ease app development on Salesforce

Salesforce says that the new low-code product will make change-and-release management easier for developers planning and writing applications on its platform.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Joyseulay / Shutterstock

At a time when economic and competitive pressures are pushing enterprises to implement faster go-to-market strategies, Salesforce has released a low-code product that it says will help enterprise developers ease the change-and-release management process while writing applications on its platform.

Dubbed DevOps Centre the new product—first announced at the company's TrailheaDX conference in June 2020—is designed to help enterprise teams collaborate while building, testing and deploying applications or automations within Salesforce, said Karen Fidelak, senior director of product management at Salesforce, in a blog post. It's now been released for general availability.

“Businesses are facing economic headwinds, creating tension between speed-to-value and the security of the application lifecycle across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT. CIOs and their teams must help their companies do more with the tools and resources at their disposal,” Fidelak added.

DevOps Centre automates change-tracking

DevOps Centre features include automated change-tracking to accelerate releases, "seamless" integration with source control, and easier ways to deploy changes, Salesforce says.

DevOps Centre, according to Fidelak, offers “modern” development practices and helps manage changes to applications without Change Sets. Change Sets, which are repositories used while deploying multiple versions of a software program, record all the changes among versions and their metadata.  

Instead, DevOps centre tracks and deploys the associated changes with Work Items—a new capability specifically created to track changes as development progresses.

“Changes are tracked automatically as you make them in development environments. Developers can view a list of changed metadata components in DevOps Centre and select the ones they want to migrate,” Fidelak said in a separate blog post, adding that this eliminates the need for developers to use spreadsheet to track changes among different versions of software.  

The DevOps centre also helps enterprise developers adopt source control management or source control best practices, the company said, adding the new product takes care of source control once a developer signs into GitHub.

Source Control is the process of tracking changes made to the original code and is often used when applications go through changes via multiple iterations or versions.

A tool to bridge citizen developers, tech pros

The new DevOps Centre, according to Salesforce, is designed for hybrid or fusion teams that may have low-code or citizen developers, as well as professional and advanced developers using command-line interfaces (CLIs) or GitHub directly.

“This means that one can do their work inside or outside of the DevOps Centre UI-based application, and things stay in sync,” Fidelak said.

If one member makes a change via CLI to the code, then the DevOps Centre will pick up these changes and reflect them inside its user interface so that citizen developers can see the changes and act on them as required from within the Centre, he said.

Alternatively, developers working from inside the DevOps centre can access the source control repository and make changes to the original code, the company said.

“You no longer need to either push low-code users to adopt the CLI and processes they may be uncomfortable with, or just live with knowing that changes that are being managed with Change Sets that are not part of your source control repository,” Fidelak said.

Further, the new DevOps Centre allows enterprise developers to visualize their deployment pipeline and deploy changes faster from one stage to the other.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Product News

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 