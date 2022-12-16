Menu
Hitachi Vantara acknowledges top A/NZ partners for 2022

Hitachi Vantara acknowledges top A/NZ partners for 2022

Awards handed to Intuit Technologies, CCL, Perfekt, AGFA and Arrow ECS ANZ.

Credit: Photo 175736974 © Michael Vi | Dreamstime.com

Hitachi Vantara has acknowledged the efforts of its top partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) during 2022 at its Summit event in Canberra.

Taking out the award for Premier Partner of the Year 2022 was Intuit Technologies, with the storage vendor giving it the award to celebrate their partnership’s “continuous evolution and expansion, both geographically and through new account acquisitions”.

Across the Tasman, CCL scored the Elite and Cloud Services Provider Partner of the Year 2022 award, which, according to the vendor, is its longest-standing Elite partner within the A/NZ region.

IT infrastructure, managed services, hybrid cloud, cyber security and internet of things provider Perfekt was crowned the Regional Partner of the Year 2022.

Hitachi Vantara claimed the provider designs and implements “highly complex, large-scale projects across a multitude of notable organisations in the government, health, education and finance sectors to name but a few”.

Picture archiving and communication systems provider AGFA Healthcare Australia won the Industry Focus Partner of the Year 2022 award, referring to its solutions as serving “a critical function within hospital systems around the world”.

Rounding out the awards was inaugural New Distribution Partner of the Year category, which was handed to Arrow ECS ANZ after coming onboard six months ago.

“Arrow ECS ANZ is the first distributor in APAC [Asia Pacific] to align with our global distribution strategy,” Hitachi Vantara said.

“Onboarded at the beginning of May, we commend and recognise the local Arrow team for hitting the ground running. 

“Within six months we have seen massive improvements in partner engagements as well as streamlined processes making it even easier for our partners to collaborate with us and see success with us, via our distributor.”  


Intuit Technologies CCL Perfekt Arrow ECS ANZ Hitachi Vantara AGFA Healthcare Australia

