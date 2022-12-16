Exponential Technology Group snaps up Braemac

Credit: Dreamstime

Exponential Technology Group (XTG) has acquired Sydney-headquartered value add distributor Braemac.

With 17 offices globally, Braemac supplies semiconductors, electronic components, interface products, systems, and services related to the end-product design, manufacture, and technical support for products.

This also includes single-board computers, displays, power supplies, cable assemblies, as well as value-added product assembly, and turnkey products.

Braemac has offices across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, US, Canada and UK.

“Braemac brings a very experienced management team and a business model that fits extremely well into XTG’s vision of helping engineers solve technical problems as well as having the experience and expertise to design a customer’s smart product from scratch, and then managing the bill-of-materials and supply chain through production,” acting president for Exponential Technology Group Glenn Smith said.

According to Braemac president Jonathan Mitchell the Exponential Technology Group is a great fit for Braemac.

Exponential Technology Group (XTG) is a collection of companies specialising in designing products and supplying semiconductors and electronic components that enable smart electronic systems in automotive, medical, wireless, industrial, and IoT.



“Companies within XTG maintain their own areas of expertise and focus while collaborating within the group to deliver new technological solutions globally,” Mitchell said.

Braemac was advised by Allier Capital and Norton Rose Fulbright Australia. XTG advisors in Australia were Clayton Utz and PwC.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.