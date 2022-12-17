Noel Leeming bags Starlink's first NZ retail partnership

Hardware and set-up help to be available in-store and online.

Credit: Supplied

Noel Leeming is the first retailer in New Zealand to sell Starlink satellite broadband, offering the hardware in-store and online.

Merchandise lead Jason Bell said Noel Leeming wanted to bring new technology to Kiwis first and there were plenty of customers wanting to give Starlink’s services a go.

"Whether they are in more remote or rural locations, or they are customers at urban properties looking for options, Starlink is a great way for Kiwis to get connected," Bell said.

“Our mission is to help customers use technology to improve their lives and partnering with Starlink is exciting."

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband via the world’s largest constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.



Starlink’s hardware will be available in stores in late December but can now be preordered. Customers can also sign up for the broadband internet plan in-store.



In the new year, Noel Leeming's nationwide network of tech solutions specialists would also be able to help with set-up of the hardware.

Noel Leeming will sell Starlink’s hardware for an initial launch price of $520. High-speed, low latency broadband internet plans would be available from $159 a month.

Vice president of Starlink Business Operations Chad Gibbs said the Noel Leeming partnership would make the service even more readily available to New Zealanders.

“By having a presence in Noel Leeming stores across the country, we’re better able to provide Starlink’s game-changing service to Kiwis that don’t have adequate internet,” Gibbs said.

The Commerce Commission is currently widening its broadband performance monitoring programme, hoping to include Starlink satellite services, rural services and local fixed wireless broadband, including 5G.