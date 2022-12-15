Five NZ earns WalkMe certified delivery partner badge

Nick Mackeson-Smith (Five NZ) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based people and performance cloud solutions consultancy Five NZ has been appointed a WalkMe certified delivery partner.

Five NZ had five years of experience in supporting businesses with design, build and implementation of WalkMe across New Zealand public and private sector enterprises.

Certified delivery partner status would enable the company to provide customers and prospects with an increased level of confidence and certainty in the company's capabilities, WlakMe said.

The certification offered opportunities for partners to expand their businesses as enterprise and government organisations continued to adopt cloud computing.

“We work with clients to explore, simplify, digitise, and automate digital journeys and processes,” said Nick Mackeson-Smith, chief curiosity officer at Five NZ.

WalkMe drove increased efficiencies and pushed costs down, eliminating friction in digital transformations, software implementations and onboarding, he said.

“For us, WalkMe is a brilliant tool to help free up employees’ time and capacity to focus on the things that matter most in their job."

As part of the certification, Five NZ underwent a robust review of engineering and project enablement that included exam-based course work and live on-project evaluation conducted by WalkMe.

Julius Goh, data, process and automation lead at Five NZ has also been appointed a certified WalkMe partner solution engineer after meeting stringent criteria for a engineering and implementation excellence.

Five NZ had proven not only that it was a safe pair of hands in WalkMe deployments, but had superior capabilities to deliver a positive difference to customers, said Antony Collins, vice president of alliance and channel, APJ at WalkMe.

“Their delivery certification will now enable Five New Zealand to further address the market opportunity to deploy digital adoption solutions that render business-relevant outcomes to customers in a highly flexible and rapid fashion," Collins said.

In March, WalkMe appointed former ServiceNow director of global alliance partners for A/NZ Jarrod Hughes to lead its alliance and channel efforts in the region.