Top IT roles grow in demand as NZ job ads tumble in November

However, the decline from October has been cut in half.

Credit: Photo 26930065 © Grazvydas | Dreamstime.com

Developers and programmers, business and systems analysts and software engineers are still in hot demand despite an IT job advertisement decline of 5 per cent during November.



This is according to job advertising website Seek’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which claimed that these three roles, which are the IT industry’s largest by volume, grew by 9 per cent, 9 per cent and 11 per cent month-on-month, respectively.

Meanwhile, the decline of 5 per cent is an improvement from October’s decline of 10 per cent.

“Demand for ICT talent peaked in April and has fallen significantly since. But in testament to how high job ad volumes were earlier this year, levels remain above where they were pre-pandemic,” said Rob Clark, country manager for Seek New Zealand.

“Applications per job ad have picked up this year, particularly for developers and programmers, but have not quite returned to where they were in 2019.”

The IT industry’s increase in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation continued their decline with a drop of 8 per cent, growing the month’s prior drop of 1 per cent.

In response to the overall decline, Clark reiterated it is usual for hiring activity to slow down during the holiday period.

“Hiring activity generally quietens at this time of year, so a drop in job ad numbers would be expected this close to Christmas,” he said.

“An 8 per cent decline in job ads is a slightly larger drop than would usually be seen in November before the pandemic, but then again, job ads have been extremely high all year, and despite this drop, are still 29 per cent higher than November 2019.

“Applications per job ad are picking up, with this the eighth consecutive month of growth. All of the largest industries by volume recorded an increase in applications per job ad in November including manufacturing, transport and logistics, trades and services and ICT.”