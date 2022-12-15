Menu
Top IT roles grow in demand as NZ job ads tumble in November

Top IT roles grow in demand as NZ job ads tumble in November

However, the decline from October has been cut in half.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Photo 26930065 © Grazvydas | Dreamstime.com

Developers and programmers, business and systems analysts and software engineers are still in hot demand despite an IT job advertisement decline of 5 per cent during November.

This is according to job advertising website Seek’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which claimed that these three roles, which are the IT industry’s largest by volume, grew by 9 per cent, 9 per cent and 11 per cent month-on-month, respectively.

Meanwhile, the decline of 5 per cent is an improvement from October’s decline of 10 per cent.

“Demand for ICT talent peaked in April and has fallen significantly since. But in testament to how high job ad volumes were earlier this year, levels remain above where they were pre-pandemic,” said Rob Clark, country manager for Seek New Zealand.

“Applications per job ad have picked up this year, particularly for developers and programmers, but have not quite returned to where they were in 2019.”

The IT industry’s increase in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation continued their decline with a drop of 8 per cent, growing the month’s prior drop of 1 per cent.

In response to the overall decline, Clark reiterated it is usual for hiring activity to slow down during the holiday period.

“Hiring activity generally quietens at this time of year, so a drop in job ad numbers would be expected this close to Christmas,” he said.

“An 8 per cent decline in job ads is a slightly larger drop than would usually be seen in November before the pandemic, but then again, job ads have been extremely high all year, and despite this drop, are still 29 per cent higher than November 2019.

“Applications per job ad are picking up, with this the eighth consecutive month of growth. All of the largest industries by volume recorded an increase in applications per job ad in November including manufacturing, transport and logistics, trades and services and ICT.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Seek

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 