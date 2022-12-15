Treasury: rising ICT costs pose a pan-government fiscal risk

The costs of ICT for the Three Waters reform receive a special mention.

Watercare's Mangere water treatment plant. Credit: Auckland Council

Treasury is warning mounting ICT cost pressures and a change in accounting standards pose a risk to the government's fiscal forecasts.

A number of agencies were in the planning or delivery stages of significant digital transformation programmes to replace ageing ICT assets and capabilities that were no longer fit for purpose, Treasury noted in its half year economic and fiscal update.

"The costs of implementing such programmes are expected to escalate over the coming years, due to rising labour and materials costs, and supply chain impacts," Treasury noted.

"It is likely that the resourcing required to deliver the level of transformation being planned will exceed what is available in agencies’ baselines and balance sheets."

In addition, recent changes in the accounting treatment for costs relating to Software as a Service (SaaS) arrangements meant costs may now be recognised as operating expenditure.

"Therefore, there may be a risk that the actual operating and capital expenditure of SaaS arrangements may differ to the split assumed in the fiscal forecasts," Treasury reported.

The four new Three Waters service entities in particular would require investment in new ICT to ensure they were functional from day one.

The fiscal forecasts now include estimated operating expenditure of $582 million and capital expenditure of $75 million for this investment.

That is already more than the $30 million to $500 million range suggested just a few months ago.

In October, the US-based supplier of Auckland-based Watercare's systems, Infor, was selected for a six-week discovery phase after a closed tender. This may have helped Treasury to refine its forecasted costs for the project.

"There is a risk that additional funding may be required for the ICT system and the actual split between operating and capital expenditure may differ to what has been assumed in the fiscal forecasts," Treasury noted.

In addition, it was the intention for the Crown to recover all of these costs and other establishment costs over time from the new water services entities.

"However, no recovery of costs have been included in these forecasts because there is too much uncertainty at this point around the timing and amounts of any cost recovery."

Changes to policy and direction could also generate increased ICT costs and the Ministry of Social Development which is in the middle of its own transformation programme the report said.