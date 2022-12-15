Rackspace nabs ex-Oracle Martin Dubé to lead APJ sales

He succeeds Sandeep Bhargava, who has been promoted as global head of solutions and services.

Rackspace Technology has hired Martin Dubé as its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president of sales as it aims to strengthen its growth in the region.

In the lead up to joining Rackspace, Dubé spent the past two years at Oracle as its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) vice president of strategic clients group.

With more than 28 years of technology experience working in Singapore, Australia and China, Dubé has held various APJ leadership roles at Panasonic, Cisco, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Capgemini and Ernst & Young.

Based in Sydney, Dubé will be responsible for driving Rackspace’s growth across the region, establishing strong local teams focused on customer centricity, innovation and collaboration.

“It is a time of change and opportunity to expand further into the enterprise business across APJ without losing focus on current commercial opportunities," Dubé said. “This is a wonderful prospect, working alongside our hyperscaler partners to seize vast opportunities by supporting and enabling our customer business outcomes for success in APJ.”

Bhargava's move will see him take the company’s cloud services portfolio to the next level of evolution, focusing on customer engagement with public cloud.

“Rackspace Technology has a history of disrupting our own services models and that mindset continues to drive innovation right through our solutions business,” Bhargava said. “I am excited to take on this new role, creating cloud-native services and offerings to allow our customers new solutions and features, moving beyond lift and shift, towards cloud-ready solutions.”

In January, Rackspace bolstered its regional ties with the Microsoft Azure ecosystem in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) after striking a deal to acquire Singapore-based software vendor Just Analytics.