Rising to the top: Microsoft's Vanessa Sorenson

The 2022 Hall of Fame inductee's journey from “falling into” the tech industry, finding her place as a leader, and getting involved with wider industry initiatives.

Vanessa Sorenson is Hall of Fame inductee 2022 Credit: Reseller News

Having never used a computer before, Vanessa Sorenson kick-started her career as a receptionist in the lead up to gaining her stripes in sales.



Since then, the 2022 inductee to the Reseller News Hall of Fame has forged a career path with determination, eventually landing the top job at Microsoft NZ.

After landing a sales management role at WangNZ in 1994, she spent the next two decades progressing her career from a client executive through to the general manager post at Spark NZ.

Switching out the telco world for vendor-side, Sorenson then joined Microsoft New Zealand as enterprise director, rising to the top ranks as managing director and now also encompassing the role as chief partner officer for Australia and New Zealand.

Sorenson has also become known for her active commitment to diversity and passion for encouraging more Māori, Pasifika and women into the IT industry.

She shared with Reseller News the journey from “falling into” the tech industry, finding her place as a leader, getting involved with wider industry initiatives, and constantly stepping outside of her comfort zone.

Thriving in a crisis

Sorenson stepped into the top role at Microsoft NZ in February 2020 - just as COVID restrictions were escalating. Anyone who started a new role during this period will understand the unique challenges this presented – leading a business into the unknown, from home, was a career-defining challenge.

This has also presented the biggest post-pandemic challenge for Sorenson – re-adjusting to the demand of travel and in-person engagements.

She stresses the importance of meeting and collaborating in-person, but, after two years of working from home, “trying to be in multiple places at the same time” has been a big adjustment, she said.

“Now, I need to make sure that every day counts if I’m going to be away from my family.”

Of course, it’s no secret that the pandemic provided an opportunity for the tech industry to thrive. “I’ve always said don’t ever leave a good crisis to waste and I think the tech industry did that,” she said.

“We saw more digital transformation in a few weeks that we would have done in years.”

Being forced to innovate with such quick turnaround times has led to faster innovation through more agile ways of working.

Sorenson notes the expansion of public cloud as a vehicle for this, saying the removal of traditional barriers such as waiting for physical shipments of servers and reduced overall costs means businesses can operate with less fear of failure.

Sorenson also points towards Microsoft’s extensive partner network as a key driver both of growth and of change-making within communities.

“We can't scale as Microsoft on our own - we can scale through partners,” she said.

“I am constantly impressed by the incredible work that partners throughout A/NZ are doing, and the impact it is having on people, communities and organisations,” she previously said when crowned partner chief.

Overcoming adversity and championing diversity

More recently, Sorenson has publicised her personal history – growing up in poverty and without a home base, before landing in a caravan park in Cairns, Queensland, and later leaving school early with no formal education.

She hopes that sharing her story provides hope for others from disadvantaged backgrounds. She wants to be the role model that she never had; “sometimes, you can’t be what you can’t see.”

“I’ve learnt more through my failures – it’s those things that have taught me more about myself, who I am and what I stand for,” she said.

Going to school at a time when girls weren’t encouraged to develop technical skills, or offered tech as a career pathway at all, Sorenson is concerned with the number of schools that still aren’t making efforts to encourage more young women into tech.

This concern spurring her passion for being a self-professed champion for women in tech, Sorenson has spearheaded Microsoft’s ‘10K Wāhine’ campaign, aiming to enable 10,000 women in New Zealand with new skills to help them launch tech careers.

The campaign provides women at all stages of their tech careers with free Microsoft training resources and certifications to develop cloud skills.

Another Microsoft initiative, DigiGirlz, aims to capture and inspire the younger demographic of teenagers by offering girls aged 11-18 workshops and information about tech careers in regions across the country.

While these initiatives hope to encourage women to take the first step in considering tech as a desirable career, while at the same time addressing New Zealand's critical tech skills shortage, Sorenson says there is still a way to go for attitudes towards women in the sector.

“As women, it still doesn’t feel like we belong, or can see ourselves there,” she said.

She reflects that this overall attitude and where it came from was also the most surprising thing as she moved up the ranks – that more women didn’t support other women.

“It’s lonely at the top”, she said. “That really surprised me because there were so few of us that it felt more competitive. Now I see it that when more women go together, they go further.”

Sorenson also touched on the struggle of having achievements dismissed as a diversity move.

“I now know I 100 per cent deserved the role, but it’s interesting when others don’t necessarily want you to be successful,” she said.

Of course, diversity is not just about having more women at the table – it’s about welcoming different cultures and differences in thought and being risk-takers by embracing things that may be unfamiliar.

Risk-taking is a theme through Sorenson’s whole journey – being willing to jump into the unknown without fear of failure is key to getting ahead, she says.

“Not everyone's going to like us but be the first person that will take the risk anyway, because that's how you gain respect from people,” Sorenson said.

“Because of my upbringing, I know that I would have been a kid that missed out. There is no way my parents could have afforded a computer, let alone shoes or lunch.”

“I want to be the voice for those people that just don’t have one.”

Sorenson is passionate about encouraging Māori, Pasifika, and Indigenous people into the industry.

Partnerships with TupuToa, a social enterprise focused on growing Māori and Pacific leaders, aim to build career pathways into all areas of tech. This includes New Zealand being selected as one of 23 countries to receive funding from Microsoft global targeted at closing the cybersecurity skills gap.

With one in five kids in New Zealand not having digital equity, another Microsoft project in this space aims to bridge this equipment and connectivity barrier. In partnership with Spark and Recycle a Device (RAD), Microsoft aims to reach partners and wider tech businesses to pass on second-hand devices and other equipment to children and families in need.

“If we’re going to be a digital country, we can’t leave anyone behind.”

For anyone at any stage of their tech journey perhaps struggling with self-doubt or uncertainty, Sorenson has this advice; “How would you talk to your five-year-old self? How encouraging are you when you talk to a younger kid?”

Being kinder to yourself is the key to wellbeing, and therefore the key to success in a world of work that is only going to get more fast paced and demanding, Sorenson says.

“I wished I’d heard that many years ago – it sounds so simple, but the noisiest we ever get is in our own heads, so I’m really trying to encourage anybody to just be kinder to yourself.”