Sold: 2degrees strikes $1.08B deal for passive mobile tower assets

Increased sharing of tower assets appears likely as Connexa now serves both Spark and 2degrees.

Credit: IDG

2degrees is selling its passive mobile tower assets to Connexa and its funder the Canadian Teacher's Pension Plan for $1.08 billion.

2degrees CEO Mark Callander said the move would enable further investment in the company's 5G build and increase the focus on 2degrees' core business.

“Today’s sale of 1124 towers will allow us focus more on, and continue to invest in, innovative solutions and services for Kiwis while realising the value of our passive mobile assets," Callander said.

Credit: Supplied Mark Callander (2degrees)

In addition, 2degrees committed to another 450 locations with Connexa to provide greater coverage and network density for 5G.

Connexa was formed following the sale of a 70 per cent stake in Spark's passive mobile tower infrastructure assets to Ontario Teachers’ in July 2022. That transaction closed in October with Spark retaining a 30 per cent share in Connexa.

Connexa CEO Rob Berrill said the addition of 2degrees’ mobile towers and the committed build programme would deliver greater operational efficiencies through increased infrastructure sharing.

This would mean fewer unnecessary mobile tower builds and faster deployment of towers to improve network coverage and capacity.

“Our model is to focus on serving our customers through a long-term approach to asset management, and increasing asset utilisation and performance, and we’re excited to bring that same approach to 2degrees’ mobile towers," he said.

Credit: Supplied Rob Berrill (Connexa)

2degrees will continue to own the active elements of its network, including the radio access equipment, spectrum assets, transmission and backhaul.

“The network we have built is phenomenal, but towers and real estate is not where we innovate," Callander said.

"What we do with the active network layer is key and will continue to be the focus of future investment – this is where we will differentiate and grow."

2degrees has entered into a 20-year agreement with Connexa (plus rights of renewal) to secure access to existing and new towers.

Connexa shareholder Spark would not contribute equity to the acquisition so its shareholding would be diluted from 30 per cent to approximately 17 per cent following completion.

Ontario Teachers’ would provide funding for the deal and its shareholding would increase to approximately 83 per cent.

“We believe that the addition of 2degrees’ passive mobile tower assets into Connexa will deliver greater operational efficiencies that will support more infrastructure sharing, better network economics, and faster deployment of new digital infrastructure across Aotearoa," Spark CEO Jolie Hodson said.

Completion is subject to approvals from the Overseas Investment Office and Commerce Commission and is anticipated in the middle of next year.

Vodafone New Zealand and its institutional shareholders sold the telco's 1484 passive mobile tower network for $1.7 billion in July.

The buyers, subject to approvals and conditions, were a consortium of funds managed or advised by global investors InfraRed Capital Partners (40 per cent) and Northleaf Capital Partners (40 per cent).

NZX-listed Vodafone shareholder Infratil will reinvest to hold the final 20 per cent.