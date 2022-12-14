Chorus-led UFB network completed

Wally McCallum (Chorus), Graham Mitchell (Crown Infrastructure Partners), JB Rousselot (Chorus) Credit: Supplied

The second phase of New Zealand’s ultrafast broadband (UFB2) network has been completed, wrapping up the 11-year national project with the installation of the last fibre in Opononi.

The completion of the national project brings fibre broadband to 87 per cent of New Zealand.

The project, a partnership between Chorus, Enable, Northpower, Tuatahi First Fibre and Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP), closed off on time and on budget.

The first stage of the project was completed in November 2019, at which point broadband was available to 79 per cent of New Zealanders.

Opononi, Waitaki, Moeraki, Allantown and Tuatapere were the last towns to join the national fibre network, alongside more than 400 other towns and cities from Kaitaia to Bluff.

“Delivering fibre broadband is about future-proofing New Zealand so we can be a more competitive and connected country for generations to come,” Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot said.

“The rollout has been an enormous success and team effort between CIP, all four infrastructure companies and the retail internet providers who work with us to bring the fibre broadband connections into homes and businesses around the country.

“I want to sincerely thank the communities, contractors and staff who have worked so hard, year in and year out, and often in challenging circumstances, in achieving this milestone for New Zealand.”

Chorus has laid 98,000 kilometers of fibre cable in the first two stages, with New Zealand’s varied geography providing challenges for completion.

“Our most challenging location was Milford Sound, with helicopters needed to lift gear in and much planning needed to get teams in to do the work. It has been worth the effort to make sure as much of New Zealand as possible can be connected,” Rousselot said.

According to Chorus, New Zealand’s internet usage in 2022 has jumped by 11 per cent from the same period in 2021 to reach 6.5 million exabytes (6.5 billion gigabytes) of data traversing the Chorus network.

However, Rousselot says there’s still more to do to reach digital equity across the country.

“We want to enable everyone to have access to fibre and participate in the connection, commerce and community that reliable internet brings, no matter where you live,” he said.

“We are working to identify ways to ensure the 650,000 New Zealanders who make up the 13 per cent outside of the fibre footprint can get connected, and we look forward to progressing this work with our partners over time.”

Earlier this year, Chorus reported increased profits and revenue for its first half of the 2022 financial year.