Pax8 adds Crewhu to cloud marketplace

Enables MSPs to collect and track client and employee satisfaction.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Stephen Spiegel (Crewhu)

Credit: Crewhu

Born-in-the-cloud distributor Pax8 has added managed service provider (MSP) automation platform Crewhu to its cloud marketplace. 

Crewhu allows MSPs to collect and track client and employee satisfaction data through customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS). 

According to Pax8, the Crewhu platform is custom-built for MSPs and integrates with PSA tools in the partner ecosystem, streamlining processes and enabling operational efficiencies. Features include automated reports and dashboards; reputation management capabilities and gamification. 

“MSPs are searching for ways to measure CSAT for their help desks and sales teams so their businesses can grow and thrive, “said Ryan Walsh, chief operations officer at Pax8.

“Crewhu is the first vendor in our cloud marketplace that offers solutions to measure customer and employee satisfaction, equipping MSPs with powerful metrics to improve their business operations and stay ahead of their competition.” 

Stephen Spiegel, CEO at Crewhu, said the vendor was using the cloud marketplace because of its “value and scale they provide to the channel ecosystem”. 

“With our understanding of customer satisfaction and employee engagement and their market reach, we can make a big difference in business operations and outlooks,” he said. “With Pax8, we can increase our reach and help even more MSPs grow their businesses in this highly competitive and uncertain market.” 

Denver-based Pax8 launched in Australia and New Zealand in April this year with an aim of taking direct aim at traditional supply chain incumbents in the process. Shortly after its launch, it acquired education and enablement programs for MSPs in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region through purchasing education firm Sea-Level Operations APAC.


