Comcom proposes telco ‘league table’

‘League table’ ranks providers’ performance to increase transparency for customer decision making.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunications Commissioner)

Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission has launched a consultation on its proposal to publish customer service rankings, alongside wider performance information, for retail telecommunications providers.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said the proposal, which is referred to as a ‘league table’, will rank providers’ performance to increase transparency for customer decision making. 

It will be based on independent behavioural research conducted by the Commission and will be run across 600 consumers every month to identify what customer service information is most useful to when choosing a provider. 

Specific areas of customer services that will be targeted for monitoring and reporting include average wait and handling times in contact channels, record keeping by providers, resolution timelines, knowledge and helpfulness of staff, overall satisfaction with customer service and the number and types of complaints against providers. 

“Telcos need to lift their game on customer service – and the proposals we’re releasing today are designed to help shift the needle for consumers,” Gilbertson said. 

“Our key proposal is to produce a dashboard that ranks provider performance in the two areas that matter most to consumers – how quickly providers fix problems and how helpful their staff are in getting that done.”  

The Commission will produce this dashboard every six months, published alongside customer survey and complaints data, and expects providers to display the dashboard prominently in-store and on-line. 

Gilbertson said the Commission will also start monitoring and reporting on the underlying customer service performance of individual providers.

“We’re going to shine a light on the persistent problems that really irritate consumers – like long call wait times, getting transferred around multiple people, having to repeat themselves each time and struggling to find someone who can fix their issue,” he said.   

 “What we expect to see from this is consumers factoring customer service into making a more confident and informed choice of provider, and providers competing more on their level of customer service, so that it improves to meet the expectations of Kiwi consumers.”

The Commission is calling for submissions on the proposals outlined in its consultation document by 28 February 2023.

In an effort to increase transparency for consumers, the Commission also published a list of providers of providers who are and aren’t members of the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution Scheme (TDRS) earlier this month.  

The TDRS was created over 10 years ago to resolve issues between telecommunications providers and their consumers. In November, 2021, the Commerce Commission recommended a raft of improvements to the TDRS, including independence from carrier group the TCF.


