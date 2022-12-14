Menu
Cloudian’s James Wright promoted to APJ senior director

Cloudian’s James Wright promoted to APJ senior director

Focusing on rapidly growing Asian markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
James Wright (Cloudian)

James Wright (Cloudian)

Credit: Cloudian

Cloudian has promoted James Wright as its new senior director for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Melbourne, Wright will use his three years of experience working at Cloudian with its channel and sales strategy in A/NZ and ASEAN, as well as 19 years in tech overall, to lead the broader Asia Pacific (APAC) and Japan region. 

Specifically, he will be focusing on rapidly growing Asian markets – especially Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea – by increasing marketing, demand generation and partner enablement.

"It's been an exciting three years for clients and partners at Cloudian,” Wright said. “Learning how to run the business during the COVID pandemic and through a challenging economic climate was a great test for our skills and knowledge. I'm thrilled further expand our capabilities with our newly appointed team across the region and I'm looking forward to what the future brings."

He also said that Cloudian will be working closely with its strategic alliances and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to assist in delivering storage solutions, while recent data breaches in Australia have also highlighted the demand for ransomware protection solutions like Cloudian’s own Object Lock product.

Under Wright’s leadership up to now, Cloudian expanded its managed services provider (MSP) program with new solutions and enhanced support, as announced in September. He also set out to double Cloudian’s A/NZ partner base in 2020 and while the vendor didn’t quite hit that target, Wright was still confident in his go-to-market strategy.

Prior to his time at Cloudian, Wright worked at various tech companies, including Nutanix, Pure Storage, IBM and BenQ.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Cloudian

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 