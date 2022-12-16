Dunedin Council-owned Delta stays schtum on NetSuite ERP rollout

Second phase of ERP enablement appears to be ongoing.

Delta Utility Services' Dunedin headquarters. Credit: Google

The rollout of a new ERP system at Dunedin Council-owned infrastructure company Delta Utility Services appears to be behind schedule.

The company's 2020 annual report said the implementation of a new ERP system by a dedicated internal team would give its systems and processes the modernisation, consolidation and integration Delta needed to support its delivery of "exceptional services".

"The Delta team will adjust to the significant business change through a transitionary period," the report said. "Ongoing support will be provided to ensure the new development is managed in the most efficient and progressive way possible.

"We are looking forward to delivering on this project and establishing better work practices for our day to day operations."

The report said the project, which also aimed to deliver paperless processes, was on schedule with a completion date of June 2021.

The following year, however, Delta reported it had finalised its new system and its rollout was due to begin in the 2022 financial year.

"The dedicated project team has created a customised solution to meet Delta’s requirements," the company reported.

From council committee agendas and minutes and staff LinkedIn profiles, Reseller News has learned the software concerned was Oracle-owned NetSuite with MyPay for payroll. MyPay appears to be a Datacom product.

The rollout of that part of the project was completed in October 2021.

However, it also appears this was the first phase of a larger project. Field mobilisation, to allow "better visibility between workflow and expenditure", was to then be deployed throughout the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

In response to questions put to Delta this month, a spokesperson said the project was still under way.

"While it's progressing well, we would prefer to focus on its successful delivery and are not interested in any publicity," the spokesperson said.

It is possible the COVID-19 lockdowns and skills shortages contributed to any delays.

"The company’s financial results were directly and indirectly impacted by the August/September 2021 lockdown," Delta said in its 2022 annual report, which was largely silent on the ERP project.

Company operations came to a "grinding halt" during the period and the company had to then reset a number of work programmes and reschedule a number of major projects.

Delta appears to have been an SAP Business All-in-One user before rolling out Netsuite

In the year to 30 June 2022, the company earned $115.1 million in revenue, up from $105.4 million in 2021.

Delta constructs, manages, and maintains essential energy and environmental infrastructure largely in the South Island. It has regional depots in Nelson, Christchurch, Rangiora, Cromwell, Alexandra, Wānaka, Queenstown and Auckland.