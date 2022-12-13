Chorus welcomes changes to Green List immigration pathway

Network operator needs to recruit around 350 people to work on its network rollouts.

JB Rousselot (Chorus) Credit: Chorus

NZX-listed network provider Chorus is welcoming a government decision to add telecommunications technicians to the immigration Green List.

Chorus and its service partners were struggling to find enough local workers to keep providing New Zealanders with access to broadband services.

“The inclusion of telecommunications technicians on the Green List will make it easier for Chorus to find workers who are qualified and experienced in this field," Chorus CEO JB Rousselot said.

Immigration minister Michael Wood yesterday announced a suite of measures to support New Zealand businesses through the labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers.

“As part of our signalled review, we are expanding the Green List settings to include more professions in our healthcare, education and construction sectors, to give a competitive edge in a highly competitive global environment," he said.

The changes cover a swathe of skills categories including registered nurses and midwives, teachers, drain layers, motor mechanics, skilled civil machine operators and bus and truck drivers among others.

Chorus needed to recruit about 350 people to work on its fibre and copper networks. However, recent border and visa changes for migrant workers, winter and pandemic-related illnesses and a tight job market meant insufficient skilled technicians were available to meet the demand.

“We are doing everything in our power to find and train local technicians, but given the tight job market, we have been unable to secure enough workers within New Zealand, despite significant efforts to do so," Rousselot said.

"The 'help wanted' sign has been well and truly out and it is a huge relief that the government is now helping.”

Wood said the government's "immigration rebalance" was designed to make it easier for employers to get skilled workers, simplify settings and streamline processes.

“The Green List has been under constant review and will be next reviewed in mid-2023," he said.

"We’ve said we have been prepared to make changes when the evidence supports the need to, and we will continue to monitor our settings to ensure they remain fit for purpose."

In February, Chorus signed a new set of agreements to build, maintain and connect users to its networks.

The agreements were with existing service providers Downer and Universal Communications Group (UCG), while Ventia remained responsible for the completion of the Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) rollout to around 40,000 premises.



