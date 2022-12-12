IBM’s Jason Price takes over NEC A/NZ

Jason Price (NEC A/NZ) Credit: Jason Price

Long-serving IBM executive Jason Price has joined NEC as the company’s new president and CEO of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Price takes over the role from the erstwhile Mitsuhiro Murooka, who returned to NEC Japan as its chief commercial officer earlier this year.

According to Murooka, Price was selected after a thorough global search for someone to drive NEC’s growth and strategy.

“On behalf of NEC Australia, we are so pleased to announce Jason as our next president and CEO – an outstanding candidate with strong technology experience across the Australia and New Zealand region,” said Murooka.

“Jason has a strong track record of growth, implementation and delivery is a proven leader managing large teams, and we are confident he will make NEC Australia’s star continue to soar.”

Based in Sydney, Price has spent the last 14 years working at IBM, most recently serving as the general manager of its newly formed IBM Technology division.

He has also served as IBM’s director of systems and head of commercials for A/NZ. Before joining IBM in 2007, he spent six years at London-based Tectrade.

“NEC Australia has been long been the trusted partner for business and government to connect Australians to a brighter future, and I look forward to working closely with the teams in Australia and New Zealand to continue that success into the future,” he said.

Mike Mrdak, who led NEC A/NZ in the interim period, will now return to his role as company chair.