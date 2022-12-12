Atomic provides customer engagement solution for Kiwi Wealth

Ben Pujji (Atomic) Credit: Supplied

Wellington app-based messaging platform Atomic has provided a solution for customer engagement and support to Kiwi Wealth.

At a time when customers are seeking answers to questions about investments and fund choices, spurred on by pandemic-induced panic and concerns around economic downturns, the solution is intended to provide timely advice for customers is crucial.

Kiwi Wealth Chief Executive Rhiannon McKinnon said during a recent test with Atomic there had been a 22 per cent increase in customers using digital advice to help them select the right fund.

“As a result, more Kiwi Wealth customers are making informed and considered choices and are actively growing their long-term wealth,” she said.



“Through the use of Atomic in our online member portal, we’ve recently delivered over 1.4 million targeted, personalised messages to our customers to support them to make well-informed investment decisions based on their personal circumstances and goals.

“Of the viewed messages, 25 per cent have led to direct action, such as using our digital advice tools to review their fund choices and risk appetite.”

Kiwi Wealth Head of Growth Richard Phillips added that while it was in the early stages of using the Atomic platform, it was already providing significant results for customer engagement, delivering value, and helping customers navigate volatile market conditions.



“In thinking differently about how we engage and connect with our customers we’ve been able to quickly and iteratively revamp our app experience using Atomic, to the long-term benefit of our customers,” he said.

Atomic’s Chief Executive Ben Pujji highlighted the importance of apps as a key digital channel where customers make decisions.

“It’s fantastic to partner with Kiwi Wealth. They place a very high value on engaging effectively with their customers, particularly through their app,” he said.

“Atomic is easily embedded into an app and can transform that app’s effectiveness by delivering personalised, relevant and actionable communication to the customer in a way that feels entirely natural and native within the Kiwi Wealth app.”

Atomic's chief revenue officer (CRO) Nick Hearn recently shared with Reseller News its journey from start-up to 'scale-up', revealing the achievement of 100 per cent year-on-year growth this year, with plans to repeat the feat in the next year.

Within two and a half years of going to market, Atomic now boasts ANZ, BNZ, KiwiBank, Kiwi Wealth, Southern Cross Health, and Foodstuffs as its major customers. It also has a “pretty sizeable” client in the US, Hearn said.

With its head office in Wellington, Atomic has recently established a footprint in Australia with aims to grow there, alongside early discussions with potential customers in the UK.

Atomic currently has 25 staff across these locations and plans to double that within the next 12 to 18 months, with purposeful hiring in mind to develop and maintain the right team culture, Hearn said.