Channel UC ties up A/NZ distie deal for Ribbon

Brad Milne (Channel UC) Credit: Channel UC

Channel UC has signed a distribution agreement for Ribbon Communications in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), focusing on digital voice delivery systems.



The deal covers the distribution of Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing – a cloud-based service that connects new or existing phone lines, numbers and calling plans to Microsoft Teams – as well as both appliance and software-based session border controllers.

“Ribbon Connect is an easy, efficient route to market for partners looking to quickly activate Microsoft Teams SIP trunks to Microsoft phone system licensing or extend direct routing to include connectivity to existing PBX infrastructure,” said Brad Milne, managing director for Channel UC.

“Including it in our Microsoft Teams product portfolio of software solutions enables us to strengthen our partner communities’ offering while reducing their overheads. This is especially important today, when finding skilled staff to manage complex environments is challenging.”

Manny Christophidis, the US-based communications software, IP and optical networking solutions vendor's channels director for Asia Pacific, added the agreement builds on the relationship Ribbon had when it was a subsidiary of and Channel UC.

“Their expertise in providing partners with simple and easy to deploy solution that are helping organisations of all sizes to get the most out of their Microsoft Teams environments is a tremendous asset to the channel community,” he said.

Channel UC launched in 2020 as a business unit of MIA Distribution but didn’t break away from its then-parent company as its own entity until October this year after MIA was acquired by Bluechip Infotech in August.

Meanwhile, last year in July, Ribbon said it was eyeing partner growth in A/NZ through an integration with Teams.