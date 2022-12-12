Spark delivers IoT smarts to safeguard PGG Wrightson's vaccines

Stephen Guerin (PGG Wrightson) Credit: Supplied

Agribusiness PGG Wrightson is saving thousands of dollars and safeguarding its animal vaccines using IoT technology from Spark.

Animal clostridial diseases are caused by bacteria that have the ability to form resistant spores which can concentrate in around farm yards, sheds and troughs.

Vaccines for the diseases have to be kept at temperatures below seven degrees centigrade and are therefore vulnerable to faulty refrigeration. A fridge door left ajar, for instance, can quickly cause vaccines to be rendered unusable.

PGG Wrightson’s business innovation group alongside Spark’s IoT teams are trialing a solution that monitors vaccine fridge temperatures to reduce the likelihood of vaccine wastage.



“We have rolled out temperature and humidity sensors in the vaccine fridges to ten of our stores," said PGG Wrightson CEO Stephen Guerin.

"These sensors provide real-time information through a centralised dashboard and issues alerts any time the temperature gets too high which means our staff can double check our stock is safe."

The technology proved its worth almost immediately when staff at PGG's Blenheim store were alerted to a rise in temperature in a vaccine fridge due to loss of power. Contact was made with the store and power was restored to within an hour, saving the high value vaccines.

As part of its British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS) certification for PGG Wrightson's Blenheim Fruitfed Supplies store, the company is also required to provide audit information to show vaccines held have been stored at the correct temperatures.

"The new monitoring system means we have reduced manual monitoring and staff have been freed up to help customers or tend to other pressing issues in their day," Guerin said.

The same solution was installed in deer velvet freezers, enabling an immediate response to save that high value product.

In July, Spark and PGG Wrightson also partnered to test 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) technology to support PGG's Culverden store in North Canterbury.

The installed sensors in fridges and freezers send information every 15 minutes to the Spark cloud-hosted platform – IoT Bridge, Spark IoT lead Michele Wong said.

"Previously, the manual monitoring of fridges in some stores didn’t necessarily catch problems quickly enough before they could be remedied," she said.

"If a fridge door isn’t fully shut and it stays that way for several hours, all the vaccines in the fridge may need to be binned."

As well as expensive losses, that could lead to vaccines shortages and piles of paperwork.

“This solution really showcases the beauty of simple smart technology that can increase staff productivity and decrease cost and risk simultaneously," Wong said.