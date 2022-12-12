Menu
Veeam swipes Gigamon global channel leader

Veeam swipes Gigamon global channel leader

Comes into the role with eight years of channel director-related positions.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Larissa Crandall (Veeam)

Larissa Crandall (Veeam)

Credit: Veeam

Veeam has appointed former Gigamon vice president of worldwide channel and alliances Larissa Crandall to take charge of its own global channel efforts. 

In the role of vice president of global channel and alliances, Crandall will set out to guide the vendor’s investments across its global channel ecosystem, Veeam claimed.

She comes into the role with eight years of channel director-related positions, with the last four being spent at Gigamon, where Veeam claims she was an “integral” part to its partner strategy. 

She also has held similar roles at Scalr, Kaspersky, Itrica and Unitrends. 

“I’m excited to work alongside our sales, marketing, research and development and engineering teams to build strategies that are mutually beneficial to our Veeam partners and alliances, while also ensuring the highest level of data protection and recovery for our joint customers,” Crandall said. 

“I’ve long admired the strong Veeam brand and their commitment to the channel. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and am confident the alignment and collaboration we create will lead to even greater success as Veeam continues to accelerate its enterprise presence.”  

John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam, added her appointment “underlines the importance” the vendor places in its partners. 

“[Crandall] has a proven passion, vision and a track record of leading programs and extended teams to heightened success based on collaboration, alignment and mutual strategy,” he said.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags veeam

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 