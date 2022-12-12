MBIE launches two-stage process for govt procurement platform

Integrations with the Companies Office, MBIE's contract builder and third parties are important.

Strong interest after an advance notice has prompted the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to invoke a contingency plan.

MBIE has modified its tender into a two-step process, launching an initial registration of interest (ROI) from which short-listed submitters will be invited to participate in a closed tender process.



MBIE said this enabled a fair evaluation of responses, reduced the cost to participate and enabled the Ministry to meet its timeframes.

"The second-step process may incorporate a contemporary agile approach to exploring each short-listed proposed solution – again, with a view to improving the overall effectiveness of this second-stage for all involved," MBIE said in a ROI notice.

The platform procurement comes as wide-ranging changes are being planned for NZ Government Procurement (NZGP), the MBIE unit overseeing government ICT and other spending.



Delivering what the government calls "Procurement for the Future" would require significant improvement in the data available to inform both day-to-day procurement delivery and overall management of the system, a Cabinet paper released in August by Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash said.

This included making data broadly available to agencies and suppliers and optimising its collection, analysis and management.

MBIE is seeking a solution hosted on public cloud infrastructure, licensed, and delivered using a software-as-a-service model. The software must also be accessible from a web browser and include an application programming interface.

The initial focus will be to support the secondary procurement activities from all of government (AoG) contracts and panels. Over time the platform would be extended to support other individual agency and collaborative contracts as well as primary procurement and other aspects of the procurement process.

MBIE wants software that offers a combination of self-serve, and restricted access channels and which can capture data once but share insights in multiple ways.

"We want to capture data that can be transformed into intelligence to inform and enhance contract service, practice and performance," the ROI stipulated.

The platform would be used by hundreds of government agencies and hold a catalogue of panel listings with over 2500 suppliers and providers across AoG and non-AoG contracts. It would also provide an opportunity to expand that catalogue to include additional collaborative contracts led by MBIE unit NZGP and other government agencies.



The platform would also be opened for other government agencies to host their own panels.

Over 35,000 suppliers and providers were currently registered on systems to compete for NZ government opportunities, the notice said.

"At this stage we are not requiring the solution to be immediately scalable to 35,000 suppliers, but we note that it could over the life of the platform get to that volume if there is a large uptake of the platform across government agencies who all want to run multiple panels through the platform."

MBIE said it would also be asking respondents to confirm whether they allow third party providers to offer their software for use in conjunction with their platform.

MBIE needs the new platform to integrate, for example, with the New Zealand Companies Office to allow NZBN verification for suppliers.

It also wants to understand whether the platform would significantly reduce the opportunity for smaller niche procurement software providers to offer their software to government agencies.

"In our desired future state, the procurement platform is a single software as a service platform that is used by MBIE NZGP staff, government agencies, and suppliers," the notice said.

"The MBIE Snowflake platform will provide data analytics capability, which will be obtained from the procurement platform.

"The procurement platform will obtain business registry information from the New Zealand Companies Office website and there will be integration with MBIE’s contract builder application which government agencies also use."