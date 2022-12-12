Menu
Google Chrome gets memory- and power-saving modes

Google Chrome gets memory- and power-saving modes

Over the next few weeks, Google will make available two new features for its popular Chrome browser — one that reduces memory use when multiple tabs are open and another uses an energy-saving mode when a laptop battery is low.

Lucas Mearian Lucas Mearian (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Google’s Chrome browser has long been plagued by memory system-sucking issues — especially when multiple tabs are open — but the world’s most popular browser today got an upgrade to optimise both device battery power use and memory use.

With the latest release of Chrome on desktop, Google introduced two new performance settings: Memory Saver and Energy Saver. When they're used, Google said Chrome will consume up to 30 per cent less memory and extend a device’s battery when it’s running low.

“We’ll be rolling out both Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes over the next several weeks globally for Windows, macOS and ChromeOS,” Mark Chang, group product manager for Chrome, wrote in a company blog.

When the new features arrive, they will run natively until users choose to turn them off manually or mark “important websites” to make them exempt from Memory Saver. Users can find the Memory Saver control tucked away under the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of a Chrome browser windows.

Chrome’s overuse of system memory has in the past limited the amount available for other programs running on a computer or other device. The problems even led to Chrome struggling to cache information for quick access, which negates the use of the RAM in the first place.

“From the beginning, we designed Chrome for speed. But performance is more than just delivering a fast browsing experience,” Chang wrote.

Becuase Google Chrome sandboxes browser processes, a user who opens Chrome with the Google search box there ends up with two Chrome processes running — each needing its own memory.

“Add another tab and you get three,” Jerry Hildenbrand, a senior editor at AndroidCentral wrote in a post last year.

“Add the 50 or so tabs you end up opening by the end of the night and you have 51, each running semi-independently from the other and each taking up system resources. That's only the beginning. Each extension starts another process. Chrome does some aggressive preloading of web pages so your internet browsing feels nice and snappy.”

The problem results in Chrome eating megabytes of memory.

Google claims the new Memory Saver mode provides a smoother-running browser experience, even if you have “a bunch of tabs open...”

Memory Saver works by freeing up memory from tabs not currently being used by a system, so active websites get the memory resources first. “This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games. Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them,” Chang said.

Additionally, Chrome’s new Energy Saver mode is designed to save battery power by limiting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos. The Energy Saver mode activates when a device's battery level reaches 20 per cent capacity, Google said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Googlechrome

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 