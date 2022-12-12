Menu
DXC's Dickinson to decamp, accepts Vista Group CEO role

DXC's Dickinson to decamp, accepts Vista Group CEO role

IT services veteran takes over at NZX-listed Vista in April 2023.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Stuart Dickinson

Stuart Dickinson

Credit: Supplied

DXC New Zealand country manager Stuart Dickinson has been appointed CEO of NZX-listed cinema-industry software developer Vista Group.

Dickinson will take over at Vista from five-year incumbent Kimbal Riley from 11 April, 2023. Riley, however, will continue in an advisory capacity through to December 2023.

Dickinson is an experienced global technology executive, with more than 25 years experience, including the leadership of significant transformation programmes in systems integration in New Zealand and internationally.

“As Vista Group continues to focus on accelerating our platform strategy, we’re delighted to appoint someone of Stuart’s calibre to lead Vista Group through this next phase," said Susan Peterson, Vista Group’s chair.

 "Stuart’s appointment follows a rigorous global recruitment process where we considered a number of exceptional candidates.”

Dickinson said Vista Group was an extraordinary New Zealand business that has made its mark on the global stage. 

"I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth as we continue to deliver on our purpose of creating the platform that connects the industry and powers the moviegoer experience,” he said.

Vista Group's board expressed its gratitude to Riley for his leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to acknowledge Kimbal’s contribution to Vista Group particularly his response to the challenges that the pandemic presented the film industry, and in driving Vista Group’s strategically important platform future," Peterson said.

Dickinson led New York listed DXC's New Zealand's team of 600 since May 2020. Before that, as general manager, he had responsibility for key business application practices across the APAC region, including SAP, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Salesforce. 

He was part of the team when Carter Holt Harvey incorporated of SAP integration and services business Oxygen in 2001. When Oxygen was acquired by ASX listed UXC in 2006, Dickinson joined UXC. 

He then progressed through several leadership positions across Australia and New Zealand, including in the areas of marketing and communications, people and brands, and consulting solutions. 

UXC was acquired by DXC Technology (formerly CSC) in 2015.

Riley said he was confident he left Vista Group in "great heart, with a strong team and a terrific future" under Dickinson. 

"I am very much looking forward to working with Stuart, introducing him to Vista Group’s incredible team and clients, and ensuring a smooth leadership transition," he said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags UXCOxygenVista GroupDXC

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 