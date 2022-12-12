DXC's Dickinson to decamp, accepts Vista Group CEO role

IT services veteran takes over at NZX-listed Vista in April 2023.

Stuart Dickinson Credit: Supplied

DXC New Zealand country manager Stuart Dickinson has been appointed CEO of NZX-listed cinema-industry software developer Vista Group.

Dickinson will take over at Vista from five-year incumbent Kimbal Riley from 11 April, 2023. Riley, however, will continue in an advisory capacity through to December 2023.

Dickinson is an experienced global technology executive, with more than 25 years experience, including the leadership of significant transformation programmes in systems integration in New Zealand and internationally.



“As Vista Group continues to focus on accelerating our platform strategy, we’re delighted to appoint someone of Stuart’s calibre to lead Vista Group through this next phase," said Susan Peterson, Vista Group’s chair.

"Stuart’s appointment follows a rigorous global recruitment process where we considered a number of exceptional candidates.”

Dickinson said Vista Group was an extraordinary New Zealand business that has made its mark on the global stage.

"I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth as we continue to deliver on our purpose of creating the platform that connects the industry and powers the moviegoer experience,” he said.



Vista Group's board expressed its gratitude to Riley for his leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to acknowledge Kimbal’s contribution to Vista Group particularly his response to the challenges that the pandemic presented the film industry, and in driving Vista Group’s strategically important platform future," Peterson said.

Dickinson led New York listed DXC's New Zealand's team of 600 since May 2020. Before that, as general manager, he had responsibility for key business application practices across the APAC region, including SAP, Microsoft, ServiceNow and Salesforce.

He was part of the team when Carter Holt Harvey incorporated of SAP integration and services business Oxygen in 2001. When Oxygen was acquired by ASX listed UXC in 2006, Dickinson joined UXC.

He then progressed through several leadership positions across Australia and New Zealand, including in the areas of marketing and communications, people and brands, and consulting solutions.

UXC was acquired by DXC Technology (formerly CSC) in 2015.

Riley said he was confident he left Vista Group in "great heart, with a strong team and a terrific future" under Dickinson.

"I am very much looking forward to working with Stuart, introducing him to Vista Group’s incredible team and clients, and ensuring a smooth leadership transition," he said.