COMS Systems taps M2M One to reduce gambling harm with IoT

Hamilton-based COMS Systems has allied with Sierra Wireless' M2M One to deploy highly secure IoT cameras and reduce gambling harm.

Established in 2012, COMS Systems provides technology to pubs and clubs in New Zealand and Australia, including in-venue facial recognition systems used to identify and prevent harm to problem gamblers.

The company operates front-of-house gaming systems in over 900 venues throughout New Zealand, many of which use its facial recognition system.

The system uses state-of-the-art high-definition cameras to capture facial images from a live video stream as people enter or move around the venue.

These images are then sent to a cloud-based facial recognition engine which matches these against CONCERN – the national centralised database of excluded persons, to generate alerts.



However, each venue was unique in terms of visitor numbers and infrastructure – including connectivity.

Because the systems used in-house broadband, that made reliability challenge. If venue systems failed, COMS Systems would be required to send a technician to investigate and conduct a manual reset.

A global chip shortage also forced COMS to rethink how it processed images and securely transmitted these directly from cameras to the company's cloud environment.



COMS Systems approached its existing IoT partner, M2M One, which was acquired by Sierra Wireless last year, to design and implement a new secure and reliable system to power its facial recognition technology on Microsoft Azure.

M2M One recommended Peplink’s Balance 20X router to power their system because it included built-in failover capability, the ability for each router to be configured remotely and end-to-end VPN encryption.

M2M One also provided 4G IoT SIM cards to deliver failover connectivity in the event venue broadband went down.

Over a three-month period, the partners assessed the proposed solution, including critical training on Peplink’s In-Control and In-Touch management software.

The system has now been successfully deployed to six New Zealand venues with full end-to-end encryption going through a private network within its own Azure environment.

The remote management capability of the routers has allowed COMS to realise significant cost savings – reducing technician fees.

“When it comes to connectivity, there are virtually no single points of failure, and this critical service can operate uninterrupted," said Charles Stewart, information technology director at COMS Systems.

“Our partnership with M2M One has delivered significant cost savings and removed the stress of managing a large national network of devices. We are now in a much stronger position to move forward in New Zealand and grow into new markets."

The solution will now be rolled out to New Zealand customers over the next year closely followed by expansion into Australia.