Vodafone NZ delivers omnichannel service for Fisher Funds investors

Mo Odedra (Vodafone) Credit: Supplied

Fisher Funds customers are enjoying an improved experience since the company tapped Vodafone NZ for a contact centre reboot.

The investment manager saved over 73 hours of call-time in 30 days, after switching to Vodafone's contact centre products, Vodafone Connect powered by AWS and Vodafone Concierge.

Since switching to the new platform, Fisher Funds has enjoyed a holistic view of customer conversations, better call routing and intuitive web self-service.

Vodafone was a great partner throughout this process, said Mo Odedra, head of client services of Fisher Funds.

The provider, soon to be rebranded One New Zealand, ensured Fisher Funds' staff were trained and onboarded onto the new system, while also ensuring the system was adapted to a hybrid working environment, Odedra said.

Because Vodafone Connect is an ominichannel platform, Fisher Funds clients can communicate with their financial advisors using whatever channel they prefer. Omnichannel solutions present a more seamless journey for customers, with reduced time waiting for calls or emails to be answered.

"We have a strong expertise in the contact centre space and Fisher Funds is one of many businesses seeing the positive impacts we can have on customer outcomes," said Vodafone's cloud solutions manager, Scott Gardiner.

The new contact centre was launched in October 2021 and is staffed by client service executives, senior client advisers and wealth advisers.