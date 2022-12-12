NTT New Zealand taps T4 Group for datacentre colocation services

T4 Group is continuing to broaden its regional supply of colocation capacity.

David Simpson (T4 Group) Credit: Supplied

T4 Group has sealed a deal to deliver data centre infrastructure to IT service provider NTT New Zealand.

With data centres in Whangarei, Auckland and a new Tier 4 rated facility being built in Southland, T4 provides access to data centres that it says are green, reliable, secure, and economically viable.

All of T4's data centres are colocation facilities, providing rack space for clients to store and run their own hardware. The T4 team then monitors them to ensure 100 per cent effective uptime is achieved.

“Partnering with NTT is an exciting step in the right direction for the business as both companies share similar outlooks and objectives when it comes to the environment and ensuring sustainability is at the forefront of our operations,” T4 Group director David Simpson said.

T4 Group was established in 2021 and went on to acquire Northland-based Advanced Data Centres (ADC).

The design of the company's Southland data centre will maximise cool natural airflow to significantly reduce reliance on powered cooling systems, while warm air will be extracted and used by a large local business.

Combined with its use of hydro power, it will also be the country’s first carbon neutral data centre, the company said.

Most data centres in New Zealand currently relied on coal as a secondary power source with some companies using various offsetting methods, T4 said.

“We can harness the unique benefits from the regions, such as access to hydro energy, to develop truly green and sustainable community assets,” Simpson said.

NTT New Zealand CEO Simon Gillespie said the company was very much aligned with T4 Group on its sustainability focus, and committed to partnering to serve collective clients and communities.

“We’re really thrilled to be partnering with NTT by providing their data centre infrastructure at the highest level of capability and security in New Zealand - no one else can match what we offer,” T4 Group director of technology Jason Porter said.

“We’re committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our operation, and part of that requires constant review of our operations and implementing improvements."

T4 Group continues to broaden its regional supply with 500 rack spaces available in its Tier 3 certified Auckland data centre.

