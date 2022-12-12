Menu
Apple’s long-rumoured car project is reportedly delayed–and far less ambitious

Apple’s long-rumoured car project is reportedly delayed–and far less ambitious

A Bloomberg report claims the car, which has never been officially confirmed, will not debut until 2026 or be as autonomous as rumored.

Jason Cross Jason Cross (Macworld.com)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

A new report from Bloomberg claims that Apple has once again shifted its ambitions around producing its own vehicle. According to the report, the car's target launch date has been pushed back about a year, to 2026, and it won't have its most lauded feature.

The vision for the entire project appears to have shifted. Dubbed Project Titan within the company, the Apple car was said to be a fully autonomous vehicle, without even a steering wheel or pedals. This new report claims that Apple has decided it simply isn't possible to achieve this with current technology, and instead intends to produce a vehicle with full driving controls and is only fully autonomous on highways.

According to the report, the current plans are to let drivers do things like watch a movie or play a game on a freeway and to be alerted with plenty of time to switch over to manual control when needed.

While Apple has never formally acknowledged that it is even working on a car, it is one of the tech industry's worst-kept secrets. The project is big enough to require significant hiring and has been going on for so long that it has already seen a lot of turnover.

The car is said to use a new custom processing unit developed by Apple's silicon team that is several times more powerful than its high-end Mac chips along with an array of custom sensors. Bloomberg's report claims that the car will cost less than $100,000, down from the original price point of $120,000, but still firmly in high-end luxury car territory.

Apple is reportedly investing $1 billion a year in the project, though those costs will likely increaseâ€“it is in a pre-prototype stage with lots of design elements and features yet to be decided. The report claims Apple intends to have those in place by 2024 with extensive testing through 2025.

Then again, we've heard projected dates on the Apple car for years now, and every year they seem to move back another year. If you're hoping your next car will be made by Apple, you might be waiting a long time.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Apple

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 