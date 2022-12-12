ACC spies the finish line on massive multi-year transformation

New processes, infrastructure and and cloud-based technologies are largely in place.

Credit: Supplied

ACC is in the final phase of delivering its transformation, with large scale projects complete, legacy apps replaced and new infrastructure online.

A new case management model – the largest people, technology and process change in the history of ACC, a new client payment system, new levy invoicing system and MyACC self-service and analytics have all been delivered over the last few years, the state-owned corporation said in its annual report.

The shift to new datacentres was nearing completion and more services had moved to the cloud after ACC inked a three-year deal to become a cornerstone customer of Microsoft's new NZ data centre region late last year.



Security enhancements and firewall updates had also been implemented to improve resilience and protect

against the "dynamic cyber threat environment".



"This year, focus moved to improving or replacing back-office systems along with supporting our new systems and services," ACC told stakeholders.

The biggest of the bunch was the corporation's claims management system, originally implemented in 2006.

ACC was planning to upgrade and possibly replatform the system, comprised of software from Salesforce, Fineos and "Virtual Claims Folder", the state-owned corporation told Parliament's education and workforce committee in June.

ACC has been pursuing a strategy dubbed "Shaping our future" to look at how it operated, from technology through to training, while putting the customer at the centre of everything it did. Sometimes, however, the benefits were hard to measure.

In April 2022, the corporation's aging back-office finance, human resources and procurement systems were replaced with a new cloud based corporate enterprise resourcing planning system, ACC told stakeholders.

"This creates a single, reliable source of information, that transforms how our people work to support ACC."

Oracle won a tender to supply that new system in October 2020.

A cloud data platform had also been enhanced as the corporation worked towards moving away from legacy data warehouse systems.

"We have broken down our claims management system, Eos, into smaller and more useable components," the corporation said. "This allows us to more easily make changes to specific parts of the system when updates are required, reducing risk."

Replacing old technology alongside essential system maintenance, upgrades and enhancements were important to manage operational risk, the corporation said. System stability and availability were maintained at 99.9 per cent while technology maintenance continued.

The number of users in self-service portals continued to increase since their introduction in 2018. As at 30 June 2022, there were over 250,000 registered users of MyACC, where clients could see information about their claim, apply for weekly compensation, and request other types of support..

This year, the process to request and receive pre-employment check information through MyACC had been automated, reducing the number processed manually.

"This new functionality creates a faster, better experience for our clients and their prospective employers; and has reduced the manual workload enabling our people to focus on delivering other important services."

Continuous delivery remained the main vehicle for change across the organisation, with nine delivery streams working to better integrate and manage change across the business.

Datacom is understood to be ACC's major external support supplier, followed by Tenzing, Solnet and Ascent Business Consulting.

