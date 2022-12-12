Menu
Datacom taps Phill Patton as Auckland enterprise sales leader

Focused on building upon existing relationships with customers and connecting with new opportunities.

Credit: Supplied

Datacom has appointed former Dell country manager and Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee Phill Patton to lead the Auckland Enterprise Sales team.

Patton boasts 35 years of experience in the tech sector spanning top roles with Dell, IBM, and SAP. He was most recently general manager of cloud service providers, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for Dell, where he was also previously New Zealand country manager.

“With the experience he brings, Phill is a massive addition to our team,” said Mark Hardie, director sales and product at Datacom.

“Our focus with bringing Phill into Datacom is ensuring we are building on our existing relationships with customers and connecting with new opportunities to help more companies realise their growth ambitions and find better ways to support their own people and their customers.”

Patton will be Auckland-based and aims to build on the existing team’s “strong” approach and unique position in the market.

“Having worked with Datacom for over a decade, in my roles with other technology companies, I have watched them grow and secure an enviable place in the New Zealand technology landscape,” Patton said.  

“They are uniquely positioned to be able to offer a broad range of solutions to customers by drawing from the experience and IP of their internal teams and leveraging the strong relationships they have with the global vendors.

“I am looking forward to working with the Datacom team and helping customers move their business and IT agenda forward through innovation and an ability to deliver on the promises made.”

Datacom recently achieved five Microsoft 'Solutions Partner' designations, becoming one of the first among the vendor's global partners to earn the recently launched badges. 

The five designations are security, modern work, digital and app innovation (Azure), data and AI (Azure), and infrastructure (Azure). 



