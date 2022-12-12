Menu
Avaya appoints Dino Beverakis as A/NZ boss

Replaces Simon Vatcher almost a year after departure.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Dino Beverakis (Avaya)

Credit: Avaya

Avaya Australia and New Zealand has appointed its second managing director in two years in the form of Dino Beverakis. 

The unified communications vendor officially promoted Beverakis from A/NZ head of professional services to the MD role, although ARN understands he has been leading the operation unofficially for some time. 

Beverakis is based in Sydney and reports to Sami Ammous, vice president for East Asia and the Pacific at Avaya.

He fills the role previously held by Simon Vatcher from August 2020 until July last year. Vatcher had replaced Peter Chidiac, who joined Avaya in 2016 and left in early 2020 to join Microsoft. 

In his new role, Beverakis is charged with driving growth in the region, working alongside customers and channel partners in Federal and State Government, banking and financial services and education. 

He has been with the vendor for almost four years and has experience at Optus, First Focus IT and Somerville. 

“Companies on both sides of the Tasman are accepting the critical role that digital applications and services play in keeping employees and customers connected, and in turning the cogs of our national economies,” Beverakis said. 

“Together with our channel, alliance and master agent partners, Avaya’s focus is to enable new customer and employee experiences for local organisations as the needs of A/NZ’s workforces and consumers continue to evolve.” 

According to Ammous, Beverakis played a key role in the growth of Avaya’s professional services business across Asia Pacific. 

“His exceptional knowledge of the A/NZ markets and local players, combined with experience at every stage of the customer lifecycle, enables us to take a proactive role in accelerating the long-term ambitions of our customers and partners with communications and collaborations solutions tailored to work for their businesses, employees, and cost models,” Ammous added.  

Last year, Avaya also appointed Miles Davis to lead its Asia Pacific and Japan channel, launching its Avaya Edge Partner Program for 2022. 


