Menu
Kotlin 1.8.0 beta introduces experimental functions

Kotlin 1.8.0 beta introduces experimental functions

Next version of the Kotlin programming language adds support for Java 19 and introduces experimental functions for the JVM to recursively copy or delete directory content.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Kotlin 1.8.0, an upgrade to the JetBrains-developed, statically typed language for multiplatform mobile, web, and native development, is available in a beta release. The new version introduces experimental functions for the JVM.

The standard library in Kotlin 1.8.0 adds new experimental functions for java.nio.file.path that can recursively copy or delete directory content. Experimental functionality also has been added to TimeMarks, allowing elapseNow to read from multiple TimeMarks simultaneously. Opt-in is required for both sets of new functionality. Kotlin 1.8.0 also stabilises extension functions for java.util.Optional.

Announced November 23, Kotlin 1.8.0 also adds capabilities such as Gradle 7.3 compatibility but subtracts support of the old JVM back end, with the -Xuse-old-backend compiler option no longer supported. Instructions on updating to the beta can be found at kotlinlang.org.

Other new features and improvements in the Kotlin 1.8.0 beta include that Java 19 bytecode is supported for Kotlin/JVM.

For Kotlin/JS, the IR (intermediate representation) compiler has been stabilised and set incremental compilation is to be used by default. The old Kotlin/JS back end has been deprecated.

Meanwhile for Kotlin Multiplatform, an Android source set layout was added that can be enabled in the Gradle plugin with kotlin.mpp.androidSourceSetLayoutVersion=2. Also, a new naming schema was added for KotlinSourceSet entities.

And for Kotlin Native, support has been added for the Xcode 14 IDE for Apple development, as well as for the watchosDeviceArm64 target. New annotations are supported to improve Objective-C and Swift language interoperability.

The latest incremental release of Kotlin, Kotlin 1.7.20, arrived in October.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags softwareKotlin

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 