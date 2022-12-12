Menu
Okta still ‘has a lot to do’ for partner delivery

Okta still ‘has a lot to do’ for partner delivery

Global and A/NZ channel chiefs, Bill Hustad and Todd Parsons, discuss identity vendor’s emerging partners.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Bill Hustad and Todd Parsons have both been with Okta for less than a year, but their plans for the identity vendor’s channel are already coming to fruition. 

The SVP of global partners and alliances and A/NZ channel and alliances director, respectively, are looking to invest heavily in bringing out the “developer persona” of partners. 

In addition, the vendor is also looking to harness its recent Auth0 acquisition, which Hustad said will see partners talking to different buyers: chief technology officers, chief marketing officers and development officers. 

“Those areas are more emerging in nature,” Hustad added.  

Speaking to ARN, Hustad who joined Okta in August, said: “I’m changing the thematic approach with partners. We still have to do a lot of work on what we want out of our delivery partners, systems integrators and those types. 

“I’m still getting my sea legs based on what I have done before and what’s working with partners in the markets – there are lots of positive things. I want to create more breadth in opportunity that leads to wildly happy customers. These are the customers who are emphatically happy about what they have gained from customers.” 

Part of Okta’s global strategy, according to Hustad, means working with partners to build out “that developer persona”. This, Hustad explained, will cover cross-department training and “really figuring out the ease of access, visibility, flexibility and APIs”. 

From an incentive perspective, Okta is offering free instances of its technology, so developers can build, test and deploy. “They can have a continuous process then. If you do that in a good way, then you have a ‘matriculation model’ that’s a living system that you can invent on and work through,” said Hustad. “All of these things will help build the developer persona.” 

Unique opportunity  

In Australia and New Zealand, Okta’s channel is relatively small, with 100 partners transacting regularly with the vendor. 

Meanwhile, Nextgen has exclusive distribution rights for the region, with Okta recently expanding the distributor's portfolio into Asia. 

For Parsons, who joined Okta in April, the opportunity is “just enormous in the A/NZ market” and Okta has only “tapped a small part of it”. 

“Historically, we have built a channel around the typical security discussion of identity. We have some fantastic relationships with SIs and integrators in that space,” he said.  

“As a business today though, we’re thinking about a different conversation, and that’s centred around experiences. Security is the baseline. But how do we use our technologies to create a better work-life experience. How do we give customers the right security posture, but that doesn’t impact the customer experience?  

“There are a number of partners in that ecosystem. There are several partners building and managing applications. There are those architecting an environment, and consulting around an outcome.   

“We are interested in working with our existing partners and working as well with those who can deliver those experiences. That means we can build the right partner program to address that. We have a really unique opportunity over the next few years. As Australia adopts cloud transformation and the security that wraps around that, we want to have the right partner community to deliver that.” 

As Parsons’ own team grows “pretty significantly”, he is now focused on ramping up partner engagements with larger enterprise and corporate clients, as well as the public sector. 

“There are some customers who are managing quite significant environments, and it makes sense for us to meet them. There are some partners in our portfolio who may also not want to go on that journey,” he added.   

“There are certainly gaps in our coverage model that we want to fill, either with our existing channel or through finding partners in that space who want to work with us.” 

Influence 

Looking ahead, Hustad is hoping to give the channel, both locally and globally, more visibility and exposure to customers and other partners. 

Largely, this is intended to come from the Okta Integration Network, which, like other vendor marketplaces, serves to help customers find particular products that customers may want to integrate with other solutions. 

“We need to do a much better job of giving visibility to this work,” Hustad added. 

“Partners have multi-year relationships with customers. They go through good and hard times in helping them be successful. We want to make sure we are honouring the relationship partners have with customers. And we want them to help demonstrate why identity is an important solution.”   

“Identity is an accelerator for adoption,” he continued. “It gives you the ability to have confidence in your security stance. The faster you can get artefacts you your internal team and your end user, the faster adoption you will see. And that’s how partners win: if they can get better adoption and retention in what they build, they will gain value.” 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Okta

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 