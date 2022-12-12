Twenty-one new contracts inked to expand NZ's rural broadband base

Upgrades to towers and broadband connections targeted in areas with poor coverage.

David Clark (Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's broadband footprint is poised to expand even further after the government announced 21 more upgrades to rural capacity.



Rural communities minister Damien O’Connor and minister for the digital economy and communications David Clark announced this morning that Crown Infrastructure Partners had signed the new contracts to expand New Zealand's rural broadband footprint.

The contracts are designed to accelerate upgrades to towers and broadband connections in areas with poor coverage.



“This round of the Rural Capacity Upgrade will see many existing towers upgraded and new connections established in rural areas experiencing poor performance,” Clark said.

Areas to benefit include settlements in the Far North, Gisborne, Manawatū-Whanganui region, Taranaki, Southland and Waikato among others.

“This will significantly improve current homes and businesses and boost economic productivity of those with a slow unreliable and sometimes unusable connection,” Clark said.

Clark said NZ was on track to see 99.8 per cent of New Zealanders receive access to improved broadband as a result of the Ultra-Fast Broadband roll-out, Rural Broadband Initiative, Marae Digital Connectivity programme, and the Mobile Black Spot Fund by the end of 2023.

The Government has also released “Lifting Connectivity in Aotearoa”, a whitepaper that sets out a high-level connectivity vision for New Zealand over the next decade.

This includes the goal that all New Zealanders have access to high-speed connectivity networks, and that NZ sits in the top 20 per cent of nations in international connectivity measures.

JB Rousselot, CEO of NZX-listed fibre company Chorus, said rural households currently outside the UFB footprint should be encouraged by the white paper.

“There's a growing demand for unconstrained, high-capacity broadband and a renewed case to take fibre further and reach many of the predominately rural homes and businesses not yet covered," he said.

"It is heartening that the government not only recognises this demand but now has identified some key principles to support the further rollout of fibre.”

Rousselot said there had been enormous growth on Chorus' network in the past few years, with average usage over 500GB per month and 15 per cent of users now using over a terabyte.

"If New Zealand is to meet the government’s stated goal of New Zealand being in the top 20 per cent of OECD nations in respect to international connectivity measures, then we’ll need to ensure we’re growing our fibre footprint so that rural users aren’t left behind," he said.

“Fibre has an important role in rural connectivity not just where it enables fibre to the home, but in terms of supporting higher speeds on other rural technologies like wireless and mobile connectivity.”

Chorus is facing increased competition as existing telcos push fixed wireless broadband services over their mobile networks as an alternative to fibre and boost the performance of those services with 5G.

The Tech Users Association (TUANZ) also supported the white paper as a "statement of intent" for digital connectivity infrastructure.

“The last two years of pandemic disruptions have highlighted the importance of high-quality connectivity when it comes to how we work, learn, do business and socialise remotely,” said TUANZ CEO Craig Young.

“We’ve been proposing a 10 year plan for some time now, so it’s great to see this is now in place with some clear objectives and principles on how the government aims to meet these."

While urban New Zealand had enjoyed a "seamless" experience, rural, sub-rural and remote users had not always experienced the same standard of connectivity, Young said.

"We are pleased the government has included goals to improve access to connectivity infrastructure, particularly for rural and remote communities, and are focusing on local solutions for local problems which we have always pushed for.”

“This statement of intent sets out some good ambitions and we’ll make sure we hold the government and industry to account.”

The white paper followed a recent NZIER report on rural connectivity that highlighted the potential for rural households and businesses to see benefits totalling $16.5 billion over the next ten years if they had access to the same digital connectivity as those within urban areas.

The investment in rural connectivity sits alongside Land Information NZ’s roll out of our Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN) service.

SouthPAN will greatly improve the availability and accuracy of positioning, taking it from five to10 metres to as little as 10 centimetres across the country.



“This will boost rural productivity through precision agriculture and horticulture, fenceless farming, and improve the safety of search rescue in the back country,” O’Connor said.

Today’s announcements also follow news that the Government’s Remote Users Scheme was open for applications. This will target the country’s most remote households and communities, providing some with broadband and mobile connectivity for the first time.

The first phase of the scheme will provide broadband internet services to an area by extending existing networks. Those still without coverage after this has been done, may be eligible to receive a one-off grant of up to $2000 towards set up and installation costs of a suitable broadband solution.

Later this month, Chorus will complete its work on the Ultra Fast Broadband programme, meaning 87 per cent of New Zealanders will have access to fibre.

“It has been a remarkable effort to get to 87 per cent but it is not job done," Rousselot said. "The 13 per cent left – 650,000 New Zealanders – includes many homes and businesses on the outskirts of our towns and cities – who deserve digital parity.”