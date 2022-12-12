Menu
Phil Davis switches AWS for Google Cloud

Phil Davis switches AWS for Google Cloud

Relocates back to the US.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Phil Davis (Google Cloud)

Phil Davis (Google Cloud)

Credit: Supplied

After two years as the Amazon Web Services (AWS) APJ managing director Phil Davis has left, switching to Google Cloud as its new vice president of speciality sales. 

Davis joined AWS in 2020 after relocating to Australia but has since gone back to the US. During his time with AWS, Davis was responsible for guiding the company’s direction and vision across the region. 

Prior to joining the cloud giant, Davis spent close to six years with HPE as its president of hybrid IT and also worked at Dell Technologies as its vice president and general manager of enterprise solutions.

In a post on LinkedIn Davis said he will be leading security and geo enterprise sales in his new capacity at Google Cloud. He steps into the role vacated by Greg Tomb, who left earlier this year to join Zoom.

“The cloud market is still in its early stages and there’s a huge opportunity before us. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across Google and the impact we will make in the market together,” Davis said. “Thank you to all my wonderful colleagues at AWS for an incredible last two years.

“As organisations look to digitally transform their businesses, Google Cloud’s commitment to building solutions with its customers’ needs at the forefront is unmatched. 

“From the company’s deep expertise in data analytics, open infrastructure, collaboration tools, and secure platform, it is clear to me why Google Cloud has the trust of millions of organisations from across every sector to meet their business challenges head-on.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AWSGoogle Cloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 