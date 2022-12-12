Commerce Commission publishes list of telco disputes scheme nonconformists

Telco commissioner warns some providers are avoiding the accountability the industry's disputes scheme provides.

Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunications Commissioner) Credit: Supplied

Over 100,000 Kiwi telco customers face a hard road to complain about services because their providers do not belong to the industry disputes scheme..

The Commerce Commission today published a list of providers who are, and who are not, members of the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution Scheme (TDRS).

Non-members – including Contact Energy, InspireNet, Lightwire and Voyager – leave over 100,000 Kiwi consumers locked-out of the free and independent industry dispute resolution scheme, the commission said.

TDRS was created over 10 years ago to resolve issues between telecommunications providers and their consumers.

However, unlike schemes in other sectors, membership of TDRS is voluntary, meaning that telecommunications consumers are only protected if their provider chooses to belong.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said this was problematic given the high levels of consumer complaints the sector generated.

“We don’t want consumers to find that they’re locked out of the scheme at the time they need it the most – when they run into a problem that they can’t resolve with their telecommunications provider," Gilbertson said.

“The Commission has encouraged all telecommunications providers to sign up to ensure customers have equal recourse when it comes to disputes and that industry participants are on a level playing field.”

Gilbertson said the list published today showed large providers, those earning telecommunications revenues of over $10 million annually, are members of TDRS – except for Contact Energy, InspireNet, Lightwire and Voyager.

“It’s great to see that most providers are committed to doing the right thing when it comes to customer disputes – but we’re disappointed that these four providers don’t appear to feel the same responsibility," Gilbertson said.

“These providers are profiting from providing telecommunications services to New Zealand consumers while avoiding the accountability that TDRS is designed to provide.”

The largest of the providers was Contact Energy, which served some 70,000 telecommunications customers nationwide.

“The concern is that many of Contact’s customers may not be aware that it isn’t a member of TDRS and that, if any problems arise, they can’t sort them out using the specialist industry scheme,” Gilbertson said.

While Contact is a member of the energy dispute resolution scheme – Utilities Disputes Limited (UDL) – its absence from TDRS means things get more complicated with the bundled telecommunications and energy services it is promoting in the market.

“If there are issues with these bundles, which we recently found can be problematic, customers have no recourse to TDRS, and UDL has no jurisdiction over telco disputes, leaving customers stuck in an unhelpful position,” Gilbertson said.

“Customers need to know when they’re being sold services by providers who won’t give them access to the industry dispute resolution scheme when things go wrong – as well as providers who will – and that’s exactly what the list we’re publishing today is designed to show.

“We encourage consumers to use this information, and consider the value of access to TDRS, when choosing or renewing with a telecommunications provider.”

In November, 2021, the Commerce Commission recommended a raft of improvements to the TDRS, including independence from carrier group the TCF.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said improvements were needed to raise the profile of the TDRS with consumers and to lift its performance.

Yesterday, the scheme outlined its action in response to those recommendations

Chair Paul Elenio said the last year had been dominated by plans to improve the service (TDRS) by promoting and raising awareness of the scheme, ensuring its codes and practices reflected changing times and providing the best possible governance and oversight.

The commission said it would keep its TDRS membership list updated so consumers have current information.

“We encourage all providers who are not yet members to join TDRS, so that their customers can access the industry disputes scheme in the same way as all other telecommunications consumers in New Zealand,” Gilbertson said.

TheTDRS is managed by Fair Way, funded by the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) and overseen by the TDRS council. It focuses on helping telcos and their customers resolve disputes and ensuring companies provide customers with clear, unambiguous, and consistent messages, and are treating customers fairly.

