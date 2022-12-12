Bank of New Zealand embarks on digital banking transformation with nCino

In September, Rabobank A/NZ also chose to roll out nCino's bank operating system.

Bank of New Zealand has selected nCino's Bank Operating system as a key component of its digital banking experience transformation.

Nasdaq-listed nCino develops a cloud-based platform that enables financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage loan life cycles and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and banking channels.

“Our customers have high expectations, and BNZ is continually seeking improvements to our exceptional customer experience delivery through careful investment in digital capabilities and operational excellence," said Karna Luke, BNZ's executive of customer, products and services.



With more than $100 billion in assets and over 5000 employees, BNZ has operated in New Zealand since opening its first office in Auckland in October 1861. It is now owned by National Australia Bank, or NAB.

“Now, more than ever, financial institutions require an end-to-end digital and customer-centric platform approach in order to meet the increasing and changing expectations of their customers at speed," said Mark Bernhardi, managing director A/NZ at nCino.

In September, BNZ appears to have appointed Joost Vlaar as its product owner for nCino, which registered a local subsidiary in August 2020.

In 2018, BNZ announced it would take a multi-cloud strategy, using platform services to differentiate its offerings and the customer experience.

In 2020, the bank selected AWS to deliver a contact centre overhaul while in 2021 it became an anchor customer of Microsoft's New Zealand data centre region.

“This relationship will provide an excellent opportunity for RANZ to support our growing customer base and modernise our systems," said Alexa Glynn, chief operating officer at Rabobank A/NZ. "We’re delighted that nCino’s technology will enable us to offer our customers and employees a better banking experience.”

Rabobank is one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest agricultural lenders and a major provider of business and corporate banking services to the country’s food and agribusiness sector.

“Rabobank’s customers value their relationship managers’ close connection to their business," said nCino's Bernhardi. "To effectively build on this connection, Rabobank A/NZ procured a platform that can leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to increase data automation and generate meaningful insights.”

