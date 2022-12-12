CCL and Spark bag hybrid cloud and security deals with Christchurch City Council

Richard Adams (CCL) Credit: Supplied

Spark hybrid cloud specialist CCL has been appointed multi-cloud managed service partner by Christchurch City Council.

When the council was looking to take the next step on its digital transformation, CCL proposed a cloud-first approach, which encompassed a range of platforms, spanning on-premise, CCL’s private cloud, hybrid cloud and public cloud offerings from AWS and Microsoft Azure.

The hybrid solution, dubbed the modern operating environment, aimed to deliver flexibility without complexity, improve operational efficiencies, and enable Christchurch City Council to deliver sector-leading services to its citizens.

The contract for the modern operating environment is for three years with an option to extend for another four. The total approximate value for three years is up to $9.2 million, though actual costs will depend on the services consumed under the agreement.

“Our partnership with CCL and Spark provides the opportunity to create a modern operating environment which supports realising the council’s digital vision and strategy," said Christchurch City Council’s chief information officer, Symon McHerron.

"We have a focus on the citizen where we build trust and engagement, enhance the quality of life, support the growth of business, and strengthen resilience.

"Our modern operating environment will be built using secure modern cloud technologies, based on modern architecture, and provides the foundations for driving greater and quicker innovations.”

In January, the council said while it ultimately needed to be able to support a range of cloud platforms and deployment models, it was first seeking a cloud managed services partner to operate a new primary public cloud platform.

"For us, cloud first is all about adding value and efficiency to our users, customers and stakeholders," the council said in a tender. "Whether making our services more accessible, speeding up consenting, improving planning insights, or increasing the effectiveness of our field staff – thinking cloud first promises multiple exciting improvements."

CCL CEO Richard Adams said implementing a high-quality and cost-effective modern operating environment would help Christchurch City Council take control of its platforms and how they were managed.

"The solution is based on best-of-breed technologies spanning on-premise, private and public cloud," he said. "This will help provide the council with a foundation which can be used to evolve existing services, and build new services, on behalf of the Christchurch constituency."

IDC research sponsored by CCL showed 58 per cent of New Zealand businesses indicated hybrid cloud is their preferred platform and delivery model, Adams said.

"This highlights that there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to cloud adoption, with organisations embracing public, private, and hybrid cloud deployments."

Spark has also been appointed managed security provider for Christchurch City Council for the provision of Spark’s managed detection and response (MDR) for Microsoft Sentinel and security operations centre (SOC) services.

The contract relating to the security operations centre is for three years with an option to extend for another two. The total approximate value for three years is up to $665,000.

Spark said its SOC had more than 180 security professionals, consultants and architects while its MDR for Sentinel service had more than 45.

"Spark will provide a ‘single pane of glass’ view for Christchurch City Council’s security operations to help maintain and monitor their entire environment including private cloud, public cloud and the various systems and applications running on them," said Spark managed security service practice lead Patric Balmer.

CCL has partnered with Christchurch City Council on technology modernisation since 2010.