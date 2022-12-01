M-Files hands Grant Waanders A/NZ alliances leadership

Grant Waanders (M-Files) Credit: M-Files

Former Dell Technologies executive Grant Waanders has been appointed as M-Files alliances manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Based in Adelaide, Waanders will manage the partner strategy and program development for the enterprise information management software vendor with a focus on engaging with existing partners and recruiting new partners.

Waanders previously spent three years at Dell serving as its VMware alliance manager for South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand.

During his 25-year IT career, Waanders has worked at the likes of PeopleSoft Australia, Microsoft, IBM and NEC Australia.

According to M-Files, Waanders has experience in the whole channel lifecycle, from recruitment, onboarding and enablement of new partners through to the ongoing development and sales management of those partners.

“M-Files is pleased to have Grant Waanders join the team as he brings a high level of experience and an extensive skillset to the role,” said Bob Pritchard, chief revenue officer of M-Files. “With proven abilities in developing new business, partner strategy, and nurturing strategic accounts, Grant is an exceptional addition to the team.”

Waanders said that information management technology “is crucial to the ongoing digital transformation of businesses across most industries”.

“M-Files is a leader in this sector and works with partners throughout ANZ who are committed, dedicated, and passionate about their customers’ success,” he added. “I look forward to becoming part of that success and to helping M-Files continue to expand its presence in this region.”

Waanders appointment comes over a year after M-Files tapped Karthik Shankar as its channel sales engineer for Australia and New Zealand.