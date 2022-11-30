Telco disputes service responds to Commerce Commission review

Changes to TDRS structures to ensure its independence expected by the beginning of March 2023.

Paul Elenio (Telecommunications Disputes Resolution Service) Credit: Supplied

2022 has been a year of significant change as the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution Service responded to a review by the Commerce Commission.

Chair Paul Elenio said the last year had been dominated by plans to improve the service (TDRS) by promoting and raising awareness of the scheme, ensuring its codes and practices reflected changing times and providing the best possible governance and oversight.

The scheme, which is managed by Fair Way, funded by the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) and overseen by the TDRS council, focuses on helping telcos and their customers resolve disputes and ensuring companies provide customers with clear, unambiguous, and consistent messages, and are treating customers fairly.

In November, 2021, the Commerce Commission recommended a raft of improvements to the TDRS, including independence from carrier group the TCF.

Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said improvements were needed to raise the profile of the TDRS with consumers and to lift its performance.

“Given the high volume of consumer complaints in the sector, there has never been a greater need for an effective industry dispute resolution mechanism,” he said.

“Our work shows, however, that most consumers have never heard of the scheme and, even if they have, they can find themselves locked out because many basic issues, including speed and performance problems, are currently excluded.”

The review also identified changes to the scheme’s processes and operations and recommended changes in its governance structure to ensure independence.



ComCom's review concluded that most consumers who interacted with the scheme had their disputes resolved early and those that progressed to more formal mediation and adjudication processes were reasonably well served by the process, Elenio wrote in the TDRS's annual report.



Anticipating that one of the recommendations would be to make a big effort to raise awareness of the scheme, the council sought and received approval from the TCF in 2021 for increased funding for promotion and marketing.

"This has resulted in a campaign of advertising on primetime television, radio, on Google and other high traffic online avenues," Elenio wrote.

"The results of this campaign have been impressive and have led to a significant increase in enquiries and interest."

Most of the remaining action points from the review, including the structure of the council or board to oversee it and its independence, are expected to be in place by the beginning of March 2023.

"In the meantime, the work of TDRS has continued, and I am impressed with what has been achieved in the last year," Elenio wrote.

TDRS operations manager Jeanie Robinson said 2022 had been a year of big changes, both visibly, to branding and information material, as well as behind the scenes.

"A standout for me is the positive increase by 12 points in our Net Promoter Score," she wrote.

The score of plus 73 achieved was "exceptionally high" Robinson wrote, after the team focused on customers’ experience.

The TDRS received 2271 enquiries, up by 17 per cent on 2021 as volumes appeared to be returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Many phone and internet providers paused billing collections and removed caps on plans during the outbreak. As they resumed billing collections and reinstated caps, the TDRS began to see more billing related complaints again.

Of the 2271 enquiries, 1544 were resolved or closed during the year, with the remainder carrying through to the 2023 financial year.

"Our approach is to resolve matters as early as possible," Robinson wrote. "When someone contacts TDRS, we let their provider know and encourage them to work with their customer to resolve the matter."

For the remainder, the service's team provided formal dispute resolution assistance. Twenty-eight complaints

were resolved collaboratively through facilitation and mediation while twenty-six required an adjudicator to make a decision.

With strong demand for someone independent to make a decision, the TDRS created a new determinative panel within Fair Way.

"This means we have a wider pool of scheme adjudicators available who are familiar with TDRS, the codes, contracts, and other relevant legislation for telecommunications disputes," Robinson wrote.

"Looking forward to the year ahead, I’m eager to launch the second wave of our awareness efforts for TDRS, to implement changes to our governance structure, and to support more customers to resolve their complaints as the customer complaints code evolves and new codes come into effect."

Elenio wrote that the council had been fortunate to use the skills and experience of Deborah Battell, the ministerial appointee to the TDR council, with many aspects of the review.