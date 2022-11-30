Menu
Matt Hurford officially takes charge of NetApp A/NZ

Has been serving as interim lead since October.

Matthew Hurford (NetApp)

Credit: Supplied

NetApp Australia and New Zealand has officially named Matt Hurford as its managing director, replacing the recently departed Paul Crighton. 

Hurford has been with NetApp since 2009 and most recently served as its Asia Pacific vice president of solutions engineering and CTO. 

He has led the A/NZ region on an interim basis since Crighton’s exit last month but will now formally hold the title of area vice president and managing director for the trans-Tasman region. 

“I am excited to have the opportunity to drive a leadership team that puts the customer at the centre of everything it does,” said Hurford. 

“I’m looking forward to helping customers take advantage of the tremendous data transformation opportunities that lie ahead, supporting them as they embrace the cloud to boost their operational efficiency, data resiliency and rationalise costs.”   

Hurford has more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, working as a technical programmer for Zurich Financial Services Australia until joining NetApp 13 years ago. 

“I am delighted to appoint Matt to drive the operations in Australia and New Zealand,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, SVP and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APAC) at NetApp.  

“Matt has been part of the NetApp family for nearly 14 years and has long-standing relationships with many of our customers and partners here, advising and supporting them on their digital transformation journeys. With him at the helm, I am confident our A/NZ business will scale greater heights.”   

In his new role, Hurford =will continue to be supported by Dhruv Dhumatkar who is driving local business operations and sales engagements; Jason Daniel who is spear-heading sales activities; and technology evangelist Wojtek Malewski to support customers in A/NZ. 

 Neville James continues to direct NetApp’s partner ecosystem. 


