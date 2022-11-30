AWS CEO Adam Selipsky tackles top business woes with new services

Adam Selipsky (AWS) Credit: AWS

The opportunity to tackle challenges in the current business climate was top of mind for Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky, as a slew of new services were revealed.

In his keynote address at re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas Selipsky said the cloud giant has “the opportunity to see more and more business challenges, more new ways of looking at problems and also the global impact of regulation and divergent trends”.

“When it comes to the cloud, many of our customers know that they should be leaning in precisely because of economic uncertainty, not despite it,” he said during his keynote.

Part of that challenge includes the ongoing issues facing the global supply chain. As such, Selipsky announced the launch of AWS Supply Chain, a cloud application that provides an overview of supply chain visibility in real-time.

The new service, now in preview in AWS’ North Virginia, Oregon and France regions, gives users the ability to view stock levels, as well as machine learning-enabled predictions to forecast risks such as flagging when a certain product may run out of stock and providing an avenue to contact relevant parties to alleviate these issues.

AWS Clean Rooms was also announced by Selipsky for preview in a few weeks’ time, allowing the sharing and analysing of datasets without sharing the underlying data itself.

Additionally, AWS SimSpace Weaver, a managed service that can run massive spatial simulations without managing infrastructure, entered into general availability in Sydney and Singapore.

The service is able to create 3D complex simulations and provide models, with the capability of incorporating digital twins and also offering an SDK.

Not satisfied with analysing virtual data, AWS is also set on analysing biological data from human beings with the launch of Amazon Omics, a service aimed at healthcare and life science organisations store, query, analyse and generate insights from genomic, transcriptomic and other omics data, which is available in the cloud giant’s Singapore region.

The service is designed to support large scale analysis and collaborative research to store and analyse genome data for whole populations.

Meanwhile, a serverless option was added to AWS’ OpenSearch Service solution, bringing it on par with many of AWS’ other analytics products, which include EMR, MSK and Redshift, which all had the option added earlier this year.

Also announced were new EC2 instances for high performance computing (HPC) workloads, such as Hpc7g, which is powered by the cloud giant’s Graviton3E and EFA services and is coming soon, as well as Hpc6id, which AWS claims offers best price-performance for data and memory intensive HPC and is generally available from 29 November.

Amazon Security Lake, a service that offers automatic centralisation of security data from cloud and on-premises sources into a data lake, also entered preview in AWS’ Sydney region.

A range of new integrations for existing products was also announced, which include Aurora zero-ETL integration with Amazon Redshift, Amazon Redshift integration for Apache Spark and container runtime threat detection for GuardDuty, which has integration with Amazon EKS.

Selipsky's keynote comes a day after NAB and AWS signed a multimillion long-term cloud deal and Cevo and DNX Solutions scored top partner awards for social impact at the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards.



Sasha Karen attended AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas as a guest of AWS.

