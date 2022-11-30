Menu
AWS’ SimSpace Weaver positions to help run large-scale spatial simulations

AWS’ SimSpace Weaver positions to help run large-scale spatial simulations

The new managed compute service, now generally, will allow enterprises to run complex, 3D simulations with more than a million objects, AWS said at re:Invent.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Enterprises that need to run large spatial simulations and predict real-world outcomes for complex scenarios like city-wide traffic flows need significant computing horsepower.

At its annual re:Invent conference, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched a new managed compute service designed to support such large-scale simulations by using multiple Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances to manage the underlying compute, memory, and networking requirements.

Dubbed AWS SimSpace Weaver, the service allows enterprises to build simulations without worrying about infrastructure, since setting up a complex spatial simulation across compute instances can be a difficult task, the company said.

“Previously, if a customer wanted to scale up their spatial simulation, they had to balance the accuracy of the simulation with the capacity of their hardware, which limited the usefulness of what they could learn,” said Bill Vass, vice president of technology at AWS, in a company announcement.

The service is targeted at enterprises and organisations that are trying to deploy simulations with more than a million data points — for example, crowd flows across multiple venues in a city.

The simulations allow organisations to predict real-life outcomes before actual deployment of applications, thereby saving time and effort, AWS said.

In order to start using the service, enterprises have to first download the AWS SimSpace Weaver SDK and then integrate AWS SimSpace Weaver APIs with their own simulation code using the downloaded SDK.

After that, enterprises have to upload their application to AWS and deploy the simulation across multiple servers before connecting a client application to visualise and interact with the simulation, the company said.

The new service provides a local development environment for enterprises to iterate and test a version of their spatial simulation on their personal hardware, without paying a fee, before running their simulation at scale on AWS.

The local environment uses the same APIs as AWS SimSpace Weaver and this means that enterprises can transition their simulation to the cloud without modifying any code, AWS said.

AWS SimSpace Weaver has been made generally available across US East (Ohio), US East (North Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), and Europe (Stockholm) regions. Availability in other regions is expected to follow soon.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Amazon Web ServicesCloud

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 