Cognizant promotes Jane Livesey to APAC lead

Joined an A/NZ lead in 2020.

Eleanor Dickinson
Cognizant has promoted its Australia and New Zealand CEO Jane Livesey to the role of senior vice president of the Asia Pacific region. 

Sydney-based Livesey first joined the global systems integrator from PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) in 2020 when she replaced outgoing A/NZ lead, Narayan Iyer. 

She had since been responsible for ramping up Cognizant’s Australia-wide hiring drive and skills training. Notably, Cognizant last year launched a delivery hub in Adelaide where it will house 1,600 digital engineers, graduates and apprentices by 2026.  

Speaking to ARN about her promotion to APAC leadership, Livesey said: “We’re in a critical period where technology is shaping everything we do, impacting businesses and their customers all across APAC. 

“I'm excited to be able to expand on our focus to help customers achieve their goals using digital services and encourage greater collaboration in markets.”  

“I know that the team will continue to drive outstanding outcomes for clients as part of a larger APAC region,” she added. 

Livesey's career began in the mid-1990s with strategy and project management roles. She has since gone on to a variety of top-level leadership roles in large global technology organisations including IBM, Accenture and PwC. 

In 2021, she was the winner of the ARN Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Achievement (Partner) award. 

Speaking to ARN earlier this year, Livesey said she would be focusing on supporting Cognizant’s teams “to find a new post-pandemic work mode that will be more flexible”. 

“The personal needs of our people are really significant at the moment, we all have our different levels of resilience too,” she said. “There is a responsibility and expectation on employers to listen, guide and help people navigate through this.” 


