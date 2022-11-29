Menu
CDC Data Centres opens hyperscale facilities in Auckland, buys land for more

CDC is already increasing capacity at its first two brand new data centres.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Greg Boorer (CEO of CDC)

Credit: Supplied

CDC Data Centres has opened its first New Zealand hyperscale data centres as the company announced plans for more.

Minister for the digital economy and communications David Clark officially opened CDC's first two data centres in Auckland, as the company announced it had bought more land for further facilities.

CDC’s founder and CEO Greg Boorer told an audience of around 160 people at CDC’s first hyperscale centre in Auckland's Silverdale that the company was committed to further investment and growth in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Today is an important milestone for CDC," Boorer said. "After an investment of close to half a billion dollars, we are proud to lead the way in the development of hyperscale data centres in New Zealand."

Silverdale and Hobsonville had been operational since August and CDC was already increasing their combined capacity by 12MW, he said.

“The demand here is strong for these state-of-the-art, highly secure, sovereign, sustainable facilities and CDC has secured land in Tāmaki Makaurau, where we plan to further expand our Silverdale and Hobsonville campuses.”

CDC's NZ managing director Andrew Kirker said the Tāmaki Makaurau campuses were now home to the largest, most secure data centres enabling the operation of national critical infrastructure that underpinned NZ's security, social and economic wellbeing.

“Our investment of around $500 million has also seen this region benefit economically, with hundreds of jobs created and significant business opportunities generated across a supply chain of local vendors and manufacturers within the region," Kirker said.

“We expect to create more of these opportunities, as well as ongoing, highly skilled technology jobs, as CDC continues to grow and expand its operations in New Zealand.”

Kirker said he was particularly proud of the sustainability features of the Silverdale and Hobsonville centres. 

“From our first day of operations, Silverdale and Hobsonville have been powered by 100 per cent renewable and carbon-zero certified energy,” he said. “Further, we are on-track to be Toitū net carbon-zero certified in May 2023.

CDC, which is 48 per cent owned by NZX-listed investor Infratil, currently operates 13 data centres across six campuses in Auckland, Canberra and Sydney and is building a new data centre campus in Melbourne.


